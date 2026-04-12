Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Flexicap funds take lead in FY26 as midcap, smallcap inflows cool

Flexicap funds take lead in FY26 as midcap, smallcap inflows cool

Flexicap funds top FY26 inflows as investors shift from mid- and smallcaps to diversified and multi-asset strategies amid market volatility

mutual fund
premium
The top 10 most popular funds list for FY26 also includes large & midcap funds, and multicap funds, as they managed to garner around 30 per cent higher inflows.
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2026 | 10:14 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Flexicap funds, the largest mutual fund category, emerged as the most popular offering in financial year 2025-26 (FY26). These diversified equity MF schemes raked in nearly ₹90,000 crore last year, 16 per cent higher than the ₹76,860 crore tally in FY25. 
Meanwhile, smallcap and midcap funds, which garnered the highest investor interest in the previous two years, got pushed lower in the pecking order. Smallcap fund inflows were down 39 per cent in FY26 at ₹51,872 crore, while net investments into midcap funds shrunk 31 per cent. 
Multi-asset funds emerged as the biggest gainers as inflows more than tripled to ₹65,200 crore. The category, which invests across equity, debt and commodities, managed to outperform equity schemes by a big margin, on the back of its gold and silver exposure. 
Gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) and silver ETFs also witnessed a sharp rise in inflows. 
The top 10 most popular funds list for FY26 also includes large & midcap funds, and multicap funds, as they managed to garner around 30 per cent higher inflows. Other scheme categories in the top included sectoral and thematic funds, largecap funds and balanced advantage funds. These schemes made the cut despite a sharp decline in net inflows. 
Equity linked savings schemes (ELSS), which have been losing sheen post the introduction of new tax regime, ended the year with ₹5,857 crore net outflow. 
Dividend yield funds and conservative hybrid funds also recorded net outflows. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kotak Mutual Fund launches Multi Asset Active Fund of Fund

Nippon India, ICICI Pru lead MF growth charts as industry expands in FY26

Mutual fund AUM logs over 20% growth for the third consecutive year

Premium

Mutual funds' equity bets hit record ₹1 trillion amid March rout

Premium

Active funds still have an alpha edge, majority win on risk-adjusted basis

Topics :flexi-cap fundsMutual FundsSIPMarket Lens

First Published: Apr 12 2026 | 10:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story