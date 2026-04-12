Flexicap funds, the largest mutual fund category, emerged as the most popular offering in financial year 2025-26 (FY26). These diversified equity MF schemes raked in nearly ₹90,000 crore last year, 16 per cent higher than the ₹76,860 crore tally in FY25.

Meanwhile, smallcap and midcap funds, which garnered the highest investor interest in the previous two years, got pushed lower in the pecking order. Smallcap fund inflows were down 39 per cent in FY26 at ₹51,872 crore, while net investments into midcap funds shrunk 31 per cent.

Multi-asset funds emerged as the biggest gainers as inflows more than tripled to ₹65,200 crore. The category, which invests across equity, debt and commodities, managed to outperform equity schemes by a big margin, on the back of its gold and silver exposure.