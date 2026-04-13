Inflows, outlook remain robust for listed asset management companies

Consensus expects aggregated revenue for AMCs to grow by high teens YoY and show flat QoQ growth in Q4FY26, but sharp declines in other income will drag down profitability. Core operating profit may grow by mid-twenties YoY, but net profit could decline due to MTM losses.

Among AMCs, ICICI AMC (likely revenue growth of 23 per cent YoY), Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM) (28 per cent YoY), and HDFC AMC (20 per cent YoY) could lead, given good inflows and stable yields. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (ABSL AMC) (13 per cent YoY) and UTI Asset Management (UTI AM) (9 per cent YoY) may see moderate growth. As such, analysts are downgrading estimates and cutting target valuations for AMC stocks. This could lead to a shakeout in terms of market leaders getting better valuations.