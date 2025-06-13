Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Mutual fund cash exposure declines for the first time in six months

Mutual fund cash exposure declines for the first time in six months

Equity MF inflows fell for the fifth consecutive month to ₹19,013 crore-the lowest in 13 months

mutual fund
premium
Most major fund houses reduced cash levels.
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 6:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Equity mutual fund (MF) schemes reduced their cash holdings in May for the first time in six months, as geopolitical and trade tensions showed signs of easing.
 
According to a Motilal Oswal Financial Services report, the top 20 fund houses held 6.8 per cent of their portfolios in cash as of May 31, down from a record high of 7.2 per cent in April 2025. Fund managers had been increasing cash levels since December 2024 amid a market correction and rising global uncertainties.
 
May brought relief on multiple fronts. Fears of an India–Pakistan conflict subsided after a ceasefire, while progress on the India–UK trade deal and easing US–China tensions improved the trade outlook. Additionally, sustained foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows buoyed domestic market sentiment.
 
Benchmark indices extended their gains for the third straight month, with the Nifty and Sensex rising 1.9 per cent and 1.8 per cent, respectively.
 
Broader markets outperformed, as the BSE 500 surged 3.5 per cent, marking an improvement in market breadth after months of weakness.
 
However, domestic investor participation remained tepid. Equity MF inflows fell for the fifth consecutive month to ₹19,013 crore—the lowest in 13 months. Despite this, fund managers deployed cash aggressively, purchasing equities worth ₹49,000 crore in May, nearly triple April’s buying. 
 
Most major fund houses reduced cash levels. SBI MF, the largest, cut its cash holding from 10 per cent to 8.6 per cent, while ICICI Prudential’s declined from 8.2 per cent to 6.9 per cent.
 
In a note, SBI MF maintained a neutral stance on equities, citing balanced valuations.
 
“The sharp drop in 10-year bond yields over the past few months has meant that on our preferred gauge of equity valuations, that looks at equity yields as a relative spread to government bond yields, equity valuations stay near averages even with the uptick in equity markets over the past few weeks,” the report said.
 
“In addition, equity sentiment as measured by our proprietary framework stays in the neutral zone after the cool off from stretched readings of the past year through the correction,” it added.
 
“The recent drop in bond yields has kept equity valuations near historical averages, even after the market rally,” it said.
 
The fund house added that its proprietary sentiment indicators remain neutral after cooling off from last year’s elevated levels.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Inflow into equity MFs hits 13-month low at Rs 19,000 cr in May

FoF expense structure not consistent across schemes, says DSP MF

Most top performing active MFs have value, momentum bias, says study

Premium

Investments into equity MFs seen gathering pace in May, shows data

Premium

Mutual funds plan to enter SIF space with equity and hybrid offerings

Topics :Mutual FundEquity mutual fundequity fundstock marketsThe Smart Investor

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story