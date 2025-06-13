Mutual fund cash exposure declines for the first time in six months

Equity mutual fund (MF) schemes reduced their cash holdings in May for the first time in six months, as geopolitical and trade tensions showed signs of easing.

According to a Motilal Oswal Financial Services report, the top 20 fund houses held 6.8 per cent of their portfolios in cash as of May 31, down from a record high of 7.2 per cent in April 2025. Fund managers had been increasing cash levels since December 2024 amid a market correction and rising global uncertainties.

May brought relief on multiple fronts. Fears of an India–Pakistan conflict subsided after a ceasefire, while progress on the India–UK trade deal and easing US–China tensions improved the trade outlook. Additionally, sustained foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows buoyed domestic market sentiment.

Benchmark indices extended their gains for the third straight month, with the Nifty and Sensex rising 1.9 per cent and 1.8 per cent, respectively. Broader markets outperformed, as the BSE 500 surged 3.5 per cent, marking an improvement in market breadth after months of weakness. ALSO READ: CIL earnings may stay under pressure amid weak volumes, market share loss However, domestic investor participation remained tepid. Equity MF inflows fell for the fifth consecutive month to ₹19,013 crore—the lowest in 13 months. Despite this, fund managers deployed cash aggressively, purchasing equities worth ₹49,000 crore in May, nearly triple April’s buying.

Most major fund houses reduced cash levels. SBI MF, the largest, cut its cash holding from 10 per cent to 8.6 per cent, while ICICI Prudential’s declined from 8.2 per cent to 6.9 per cent. In a note, SBI MF maintained a neutral stance on equities, citing balanced valuations. “The sharp drop in 10-year bond yields over the past few months has meant that on our preferred gauge of equity valuations, that looks at equity yields as a relative spread to government bond yields, equity valuations stay near averages even with the uptick in equity markets over the past few weeks,” the report said.