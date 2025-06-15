Equity MF assets cross ₹40 trillion mark for the first time, shows data

Assets managed by equity mutual fund (MF) schemes — active and passive — breached the ₹40 trillion mark in May, a first.

Equity schemes have been the main engine of growth for the MF industry’s assets under management (AUM), with rising asset values driven by both market gains and steady inflows.

Growth in equity AUM has outpaced that of the overall industry in recent years, pushing equity schemes' share of aggregate MF assets to 57 per cent in May 2025, up from 55 per cent in the same month last year.