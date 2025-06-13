Debt mutual funds see ₹15,908 crore outflow in May amid redemptions

Debt mutual funds failed to retain investor confidence in May, recording a net outflow of ₹15,908 crore during the month. This marks a sharp reversal from April, when the category witnessed a strong net inflow of ₹2.19 lakh crore. The outflows in May were primarily driven by significant redemptions in liquid and overnight fund categories. Despite the overall decline, certain segments within the debt mutual fund space continued to attract investor interest. Notably, corporate bond funds recorded a net inflow of ₹11,983 crore, reflecting renewed investor confidence in high-quality fixed-income instruments.

Liquid, overnight funds see sharp outflows

According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), liquid funds witnessed significant outflows in May, with investors pulling out ₹40,205 crore. This is in stark contrast to April, when the category recorded net inflows of ₹1,18,656 crore. Similarly, overnight funds saw a net outflow of ₹8,120 crore in May, compared to net inflows of ₹23,899 crore in the previous month.

Suranjana Borthakhur, head of distribution & strategic alliances, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India), noted that the net outflow of ₹15,908 crore from debt mutual funds in May 2025 may partly be attributed to seasonal redemption pressure related to advance tax payments. "15 June marks a major deadline for advance tax payments, particularly for corporates. To prepare for these obligations, companies often withdraw investments from liquid and ultra short-term debt funds during May," she explained.

A K Nigam, director at BPN Fincap, added, “Investors are increasingly shifting from debt to equities. They are anticipating that a potential cut in interest rates will lead to better returns in the equity market.” This trend, Nigam said, reflects investor expectations that lower interest rates will spur economic growth and boost corporate earnings, thereby making equities a more attractive investment option. Key drivers Interest rate cuts: Lower interest rates can stimulate economic growth, increase corporate profits, and boost equity markets. Higher returns: Equities are expected to offer better returns than debt in a low-interest-rate environment.