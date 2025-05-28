Fund Pick: UTI Aggressive Hybrid Fund outperforms in peer category

Launched in January 1995, UTI Aggressive Hybrid Fund featured in the top 30th percentile of the aggressive hybrid funds category of Crisil Mutual Funds Ranking (CMFR) for four consecutive quarters through March 2025. The fund’s month-end assets under management (AUM) increased from ₹4,279 crore in March 2022 to ₹5,910 crore in March 2025, at an annualised rate of 11 per cent.

V Srivatsa and Sunil Madhukar Patil have been managing this fund since November 2009 and February 2018, respectively. The fund aims to provide capital growth and current income through a portfolio invested predominantly in equities, and the balance in debt and money market securities.

Trailing returns The fund outperformed the benchmark (CRISIL Hybrid 35+65 — Aggressive Index) in the past one, two, three, five, seven and 10-year trailing periods. It also surpassed its peers (funds ranked under the aggressive hybrid funds category in March 2025 CMFR) in the past six months, and one, two, three, five, seven and 10-year trailing periods. A sum of ₹10,000 invested in the fund on May 22, 2015, would have grown to ₹31,536 on May 22, 2025, at an annualised rate of 12.16 per cent. An investment of the same value in the category and the benchmark would have increased to ₹30,002 (11.60 per cent) and ₹31,031 (11.98 per cent), respectively.

A systematic investment plan (SIP) is a disciplined mode of investment in mutual funds through which one can invest a certain amount at regular intervals. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 in the fund for the past 10 years, totalling ₹12 lakh, would have grown to ₹25.31 lakh (14.34 per cent annualised returns) compared with ₹23.79 lakh (13.18 per cent) in the benchmark as on May 22, 2025. Portfolio analysis Over the past three years, the fund’s asset mix comprised an average allocation of 71.29 per cent to equities, 25.23 per cent to debt and 3.48 per cent to others. The equity portfolio was diversified across small, mid and largecap stocks. Largecaps led with average allocation of 48.02 per cent, followed by midcaps (15.07 per cent) and smallcaps (8.20 per cent).