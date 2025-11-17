Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Master Capital Services gets Sebi nod to launch its mutual fund business

Master Capital Services gets Sebi nod to launch its mutual fund business

Master Capital Services on Monday said it has received in-principle approval from markets regulator Sebi to sponsor a mutual fund.

mf investor, mutual fund
This comes at a time when the Indian mutual fund industry has entered a new era of growth, with assets under management reaching over Rs 75 lakh crore mark. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 4:29 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Master Capital Services on Monday said it has received in-principle approval from markets regulator Sebi to sponsor a mutual fund.

The approval allows the company to take additional regulatory steps necessary to form an Asset Management Company (AMC) and launch mutual fund schemes, subject to fulfilling Sebi's final registration requirements.

"The proposed mutual fund business will create a variety of equity, hybrid, and multi-asset schemes, which are meant for different types of investors," Master Capital Services, a subsidiary of Master Trust, said in a statement.

In terms of investment approach, it will involve a combination of quantitative investment methodologies with a bottom-up approach engineered to generate superior risk-adjusted returns over time, the statement noted.

This comes at a time when the Indian mutual fund industry has entered a new era of growth, with assets under management reaching over Rs 75 lakh crore mark.

Master Trust is a leading financial services group with over 39 years of experience, offering a comprehensive platform for investment and trading.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

MF Central to tighten third-party data access, says CAMS MD Anuj Kumar

Premium

Flexicap funds, commodity ETFs emerge as new investor favourites

Indian MFs pivot to ultra-short debt as rate outlook clouds bets

Premium

Chhoti SIP rollout slowed by tech issues: Amfi chief Venkat N Chalasani

Premium

Equity MF flows drop to their lowest in four months on profit-taking

Topics :Tata Capital ServicesMFsIndian Mutual Fund IndustrySebi norms

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story