Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Mutual fund investment platforms face ire over delay in unit allotment

Mutual fund investment platforms face ire over delay in unit allotment

Zerodha says issue at payment aggregator, Groww cites delay in money movement

mutual fund investment
Representative Picture
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 8:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Several investors wanting to invest in mutual fund (MF) schemes amid the selloff in the market on Tuesday were left fuming as online MF investment platforms failed to execute the transactions on time. According to officials at Groww and Zerodha, many of the transactions could not be processed for same-day net asset value (NAV) even though they were executed much before the 2 pm deadline.

These investors were allocated the next day's higher NAV, leading to notional losses. The NAVs of equity MFs went up between 2 per cent and 5 per cent on Wednesday as the equity market rebounded from Tuesday's lows.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Several investors have taken to social media in the last two days to voice their grievances and are even demanding compensation from the investment platforms.


Zerodha's MF investment platform Coin said the transactions got delayed due to issues with one of its payment aggregators. "We work with multiple payment aggregators and one of them faced issues on Tuesday. Even after pointing out the problem on time, the issue could not be fixed. As we work with multiple payment aggregators, only a small percentage of the transactions were affected," said Neelesh Verma, product head and assistant vice president (AVP), Coin by Zerodha.

Groww said the issue was due to delays in money movement amid a spike in transactions.

"On June 4, some MF customers experienced delayed MF unit allocation due to delayed money movement between banks, exchange, and asset management companies (AMCs). Before SEBI's regulations in July 2022, brokers/MF distributors used to move money for MF investment orders to the exchange. After SEBI's new regulations on MF non-pool were implemented, payments are directly moved to the exchange, and then to AMCs without the broker/distributor. We are working closely with ecosystem partners to address these concerns and foster a better customer experience," said a Groww spokesperson.

Also Read

Zerodha hit by tech glitch, users face issues with kite web access

Groww faces technical glitches, users complain of login issues on app

Zerodha launches two new ETFs: Nifty 100 and Nifty Midcap 150

Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment to be finalised today: Check status, GMP, more

Indegene IPO allotment to be out today: Here's how to check status online

SBI MF assets top Rs 10 trn; becomes first fund house to achieve milestone

PGIM India MF remains overweight, with bias for long-duration govt bonds

Large MFs less likely to confront promoters in voting on resolutions

RBI in talks with Sebi to allow mutual funds to sell debt to ARCs

Jump in passive fund inflows in 2024 on new launches, EPFO boost

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :mutual fund sectorIndian marketsSebi normsGroww

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 8:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story