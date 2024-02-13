Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / On a comeback trail, Franklin Templeton MF plans series of debt launches

On a comeback trail, Franklin Templeton MF plans series of debt launches

Timeline not fixed, choice of fund will depend on investor demand

With six of its schemes shut and liquidated, the fund house’s debt assets have fallen sharply to Rs 2,568 crore at the end of 2023 compared to Rs 66,900 crore at the end of 2019
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 7:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund (MF) plans to launch half a dozen schemes in the debt space as it looks to bury the ghost of 2020, when it had shuttered six of its debt funds leading to a crisis of confidence among its investors.

“We are looking to launch a series of funds in the debt space. The focus will be on having a consistent repeatable process and delivering the right outcome for investors. We will probably start seeing results this year,” said Avinash Satwalekar, President, Franklin Templeton — India.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


With six of its schemes shut and liquidated, the fund house’s debt assets have fallen sharply to Rs 2,568 crore at the end of 2023 compared to Rs 66,900 crore at the end of 2019.

However, the fund house remains a major player in the equity space. The fund’s total assets under management (AUM) as of December 2023 stood at Rs 84,240 crore, almost 90 per cent of which was in active equity schemes.

The US-headquartered fund house had recently reshuffled its debt investment team and brought in Rahul Goswami as the head of fixed income investments. Goswami was previously at the helm of debt investments at ICICI Prudential AMC.

On Tuesday, the fund house unveiled a postage stamp to celebrate the completion of 30 years of the Franklin India Bluechip Fund and Franklin India Prima Fund.

“Our journey in India has been nothing short of exceptional. Through highs and lows, we've remained steadfast in our commitment to the Indian market – investing in a strong talent pool, working with the distribution community to increase investor awareness, and growing our footprint across the length and breadth of the country. Through these efforts we have built a connection with our valued investors and trusted partners. This commemorative customised postage stamp is a testament to this bond we share with all who have entrusted us with their dreams and aspirations," said Jenny Johnson, President & CEO, Franklin Templeton.

Over the past three decades, Franklin India Bluechip Fund and Franklin India Prima Fund have grown over 200 times at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 19 per cent, showcasing the benefits of compounding and staying invested over the long term, the fund house said in a press release.

Also Read

SBI Mutual Fund completes Franklin Templeton's debt fund asset sale

Franklin Templeton MF credibly managed post-Covid debt crisis: Parekh

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board clarifies calculation of liquidator's fees

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

Fund Pick: Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund is a diversified outperformer

10 mn in 2016 to 5 mn accounts in just a month; MF industry grows in 8 yrs

Large-cap mutual funds infuse Rs 1,287 crore in Jan on profit booking

Mutual fund equity deployment tops Rs 1 trillion in 5 months, shows data

Equity mutual fund inflows hit 22-month high in January, shows data

BoI MF aims to raise Rs 500 cr from multi-asset allocation fund in NFO

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Franklin TempletonMutual funds MFsassets under management

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story