Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Sebi empanels 34 entities for forensic investigation of MFs, AMCs, trustees

Sebi empanels 34 entities for forensic investigation of MFs, AMCs, trustees

These 34 entities have been empanelled after evaluation of all the applications in response to Expression of Interest (EoI) invited by the capital markets regulator in February

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 4:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Sebi has empanelled 34 entities, including Ernst & Young LLP, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP and Grant Thornton Bharat LLP to conduct forensic investigation of mutual funds, their asset management companies (AMCs) and trustees.

KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services LLP, Chokshi & Chokshi LLP, Nangia & Co LLP and Pipara & Co LLP are among the other empanelled entities, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a latest update.

The period of empanelment is from September 20, 2023 to September 19, 2026, it added.

These 34 entities have been empanelled after evaluation of all the applications in response to Expression of Interest (EoI) invited by the capital markets regulator in February.

The entities are required to undertake acquisition, extraction and analysis of digital evidence from mobile, computers, tablets, hard drives and USB drives. Also, they need to prepare and submit a report mentioning the findings and conclusions of the analysis.

In July, Sebi increased the role and accountability of the mutual fund trustees in a bid to safeguard unitholders' interest amid the growing scale of the mutual fund industry.

Also, the regulator specified the "core" responsibilities of trustees of a mutual fund, wherein they will have to ensure that AMCs have adequate systems to prevent mis-selling to increase their assets base.

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares

Large-cap MFs, Index Funds to attract flows as markets pick pace: Analysts

Debt mutual funds or FDs: What should you pick given RBI status quo?

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Mutual funds attract 6% of household savings in FY23, shows RBI data

Rs 6,100 crore in 3 months: Riding the wave of floating-rate mutual funds

Franklin Templeton MF credibly managed post-Covid debt crisis: Parekh

Bandhan MF looks to go beyond smallcaps, plans first active microcap fund

Some active funds made hefty bets on Jio Financial amid ETF selling

Topics :SEBIMutual FundsAsset Managementmutual fund industry

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from India

Apple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation Bill

Parliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story