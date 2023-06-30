Mutual funds stocks cheer on Sebi's decision to defer TER changes



The markets regulator had in May issued a consultation paper for capping expenses on MFs by including brokerage and STT charges within the total charges. The decision was on the agenda of Sebi for its board meeting on June 28. The shares of asset management company (AMCs) surged up to 17 per cent on Friday, on deferment of an impending overhaul of the total expense ratio for mutual funds by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)



The regulator will issue a fresh consultation paper on the total expense ratio for mutual funds. However, Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said that the board had deferred the decision after considering fresh data on charges submitted by industry bodies. She added that the regulator was taking in account the revised data shared by AMCs on the expected impact and the fresh approach will consider changes accordingly.



"Unlike other proposals which are done co-creation with the industry, this paper was done without it because of its price-sensitivity on the listed AMCs. Based on the data received, the board has recommended to bring a new consultation. The Industry will be quite pleased to see the new proposal," said Buch. Buch said that there have been certain changes with the initial proposal with the consultation of the industry and additional data received from the industry.



Sebi had acknowledged that the consultation paper floated in May had not gone through discussions with the MF industry at the co-creation stage owing to the price-sensitivity of the changes. The stock price of Nippon Life AMC jumped 17 per cent to Rs 294 while shares of HDFC AMC were trading at Rs 2282, up 11 per cent at 11:30am on Friday. The shares of UTI AMC too surged 8 per cent to Rs 784 before noon.



The Foundation of Independent Financial Advisors (FIFA) had calculated the industry's revenues from regular plan equity-oriented funds falling 11 per cent as compared to Sebi's estimate of a 5 per cent decline in revenues from across schemes and plans. The Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) had sought additional time from the regulator to submit their responses while the industry body of distributors had pointed out a major difference in the estimated revenue impact by the regulator.



Currently, MFs charge according to the size of the scheme. Newer schemes charge more as their asset size is smaller. Sebi’s initial plan was to link the expense cap to the overall assets managed by the fund house. In such a scenario, larger AMCs would not have been able to charge as much as they do now for new launches. The industry body had submitted that though debt and passive schemes will largely be immune to the changes, the industry may still find it difficult to manage these schemes if the proposed structure is brought into effect in its current form.

With the news of the deferment and a fresh approach towards the expense structure, the mutual fund industry has welcomed the change in stance.