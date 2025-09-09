Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Somerset may close third healthcare fund worth $250 mn by October

Somerset may close third healthcare fund worth $250 mn by October

The final close is expected next month, with the fund on track to potentially exceed its target.

Mayur Sirdesai, partner at Somerset Indus Capital Partners
premium
Mayur Sirdesai, partner at Somerset Indus Capital Partners
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 10:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Healthcare-focused private equity (PE) firm Somerset Indus Capital may get a final close for its third investment fund by October this year, with a top executive of the firm saying that the fund is expected to cross commitments worth $250 million.
 
“We are pretty much signing up there. We may cross it by about 10 per cent, making the fund reach $275 million in commitments,” Mayur Sirdesai, partner at Somerset Indus Capital Partners, told Business Standard. Somerset generally invests in first-generation entrepreneurs through growth equity cheques of $15 million to $40 million, in domains such as healthcare delivery, pharmaceuticals and life sciences, medical devices, diagnostics and related sectors.
 
With the firm having assets under management (AUM) to the tune of around $500 million across three funds, its investments include hospital chains such as Ujala Cygnus, Sterling Hospitals and affordable diagnostics providers such as Krsnaa Diagnostics.
 
Sirdesai added that with Fund III, Somerset would remain firmly focused on backing innovative businesses that deliver affordable, accessible, and quality healthcare to Tier-II and -III markets. The firm has already started deploying capital from the third fund, having invested in Cyrix Healthcare and Printmann Offset in December 2024. 
 
While Somerset had invested in seven companies, each through its first two funds, the firm is looking to increase that figure to 10 companies for the third fund.
 
Sirdesai added Fund III has drawn participation from both existing and new limited partners (LPs), including several European and American Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), a global investment company, marquee European institutions and one of India’s largest financial banks.
 
Other participants include insurance companies, funds of funds, family offices and impact investors from Europe and Southeast Asia.
 
It is also evaluating a third investment in the coming months, which could be a single-speciality hospital group.
 
“We will probably do a fourth one by the first quarter of next year, and then maybe two more deals, one in the middle of next year and one towards the end of next year,” Sirdesai said.
 
The firm added that a large existing investor is also expected to join at the final close, further strengthening the fund’s base of Marquee Limited Partners.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Changing dynamics: Non-bank distributors widen lead in MF commissions

Capitalmind Flexi Cap Fund surpasses AUM of ₹100 crore in 35 days

Premium

MFs' equity buying surges to 10-month high in August, shows strong inflows

G-sec yield surge hurts long-debt mutual funds, opportunity in sight

Invesco Mutual Fund gets Sebi nod to transfer 60% stake to Hinduja's IIHL

Topics :Private equity firmshealthcarefunds

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 10:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story