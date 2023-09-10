Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Statsguru: Six charts explain odds are against new mutual fund players

Statsguru: Six charts explain odds are against new mutual fund players

The increased interest is no surprise, given the number of investors. Despite lower growth rates than before, the total number of investor accounts is nearing 150 million

Sachin P Mampatta
Premium
Photo: Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 11:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Competition is expected to intensify in the mutual fund industry with the entry of several new players.
 
Brokerage disruptor Zerodha filed documents for launching schemes last week. Financial technology startup Groww got approval for an index fund. Star fund manager Kenneth Andrade’s Old Bridge Capital got a mutual fund licence. He joins Helios Capital Asset Management’s Samir Arora, who also has a track record of beating the market, and got a licence in August. All of them will have to contend with the Reliance group’s tie-up with global asset manager BlackRock to launch its own venture under Jio Financial Services, announced in July.
 
The increased interest is no surprise, given the number of investors. Despite lower growth rates than before, the total number of investor accounts is nearing 150 million (chart 1).


Many have been attracted by high market returns. A combination of increased inflows and rising value of existing investments has given a fillip to equity funds. They are now bigger than debt funds despite the latter being dominated by institutional players with higher ticket sizes. Regular investments through systematic investment plans account for over Rs 15,000 crore in monthly inflows (charts 2, 3).
 



Individuals accounted for 59.2 per cent of mutual fund assets as of June 2023. The share of corporations has fallen to 39.4 per cent (chart 4).


Most still invest through a distributor despite a cheaper direct option being available. Distributors account for three times as much capital as the direct route in the top 30 cities, and four times the direct route in places beyond the top 30 (chart 5).


This seems to suggest that meaningful market share would go to those who have the distribution strength to push their products, such as banks. Whether technology and deep pockets can be an adequate substitute remains to be seen, but the odds thus far don’t seem to favour the new entrants.
 
Despite the digital push during the pandemic, the share of bank-owned mutual funds has only gone up. It reached 68 per cent of total assets in 2022-23 (chart 6).
 

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Net inflows into equities decline to a 2-yr low: What should investors do?

Share of NRIs, overseas investors in mutual fund assets declining

Tiger Global to invest in Rajasthan Royals at a likely valuation of $650 mn

Large-cap MFs, Index Funds to attract flows as markets pick pace: Analysts

SBI Mutual Fund agrees to invest Rs 410 crore in Nazara Technologies

360 ONE launches first balanced hybrid scheme in mutual fund space

Individual investor share in mutual funds at record high, shows data

Skin in the game: MFs have bet over Rs 80,000 cr on their own schemes

From Jio Financial to Zerodha, Indian mutual fund managers going 'passive'

Topics :Mutual funds investorsMutual Funds industrymutual funds investmentsmutual fund assets

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 11:08 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story