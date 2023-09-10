Statsguru: Six charts explain odds are against new mutual fund players

Many have been attracted by high market returns. A combination of increased inflows and rising value of existing investments has given a fillip to equity funds. They are now bigger than debt funds despite the latter being dominated by institutional players with higher ticket sizes. Regular investments through systematic investment plans account for over Rs 15,000 crore in monthly inflows (charts 2, 3).
Individuals accounted for 59.2 per cent of mutual fund assets as of June 2023. The share of corporations has fallen to 39.4 per cent (chart 4).
Most still invest through a distributor despite a cheaper direct option being available. Distributors account for three times as much capital as the direct route in the top 30 cities, and four times the direct route in places beyond the top 30 (chart 5).
This seems to suggest that meaningful market share would go to those who have the distribution strength to push their products, such as banks. Whether technology and deep pockets can be an adequate substitute remains to be seen, but the odds thus far don’t seem to favour the new entrants.
