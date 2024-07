Opening Bell: Indian benchmark indices opened with record highs on Tuesday morning, with the Nifty50 index surging 95 points at 24,236, while the BSE Sensex rose 364 points higher to 79,840 levels.

Sectorally, Nifty IT, Nifty Oil and Gas, and Nifty PSU bank witnessed gains among others, while Nifty Healthcare and Nifty Auto traded in the red. In broader indices, the MidCap index rose by 0.26 per cent and the SmallCap index gained over 0.58 per cent, reflecting optimism in the market.

Across Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 traded flat, edging up by 0.03 per cent, while the broad-based Topix rose 0.55 per cent. In contrast, South Korea’s Kospi declined by 0.7 per cent. Additionally, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped marginally by 0.11 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were down by 0.28 per cent.

On the Sensex, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, TCS, L&T, Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI and Tech Mahindra saw gains, while Titan, JSW Steel, Sun Pharma and Ultratech Cement led the losses.