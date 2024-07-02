Stock Market LIVE: Indian bourses geared up for positive start; US markets end higher
Stock Market LIVE on July 2: After closing higher on Monday, the Sensex and Nifty indices are poised to extend their positive momentum into Tuesday, according to GIFT Nifty
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, July 2, 2024: After closing higher on Monday, the Sensex and Nifty indices are poised to extend their positive momentum into Tuesday, according to GIFT Nifty. GIFT Nifty futures indicate a positive start, quoting 53 points higher than Nifty 50 futures at 24,259 levels.
Across Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 traded flat, edging up by 0.03 per cent, while the broad-based Topix rose 0.55 per cent. In contrast, South Korea’s Kospi declined by 0.7 per cent. Additionally, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped marginally by 0.11 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were down by 0.28 per cent.
In the US overnight, the tech-focused Nasdaq surged 0.83 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.13 per cent, while the broader S&P 500 experienced a slight uptick of 0.27 per cent.
Domestically on Monday, The NSE Nifty 50 closed 131.35 points or 0.55 per cent higher at 24,141.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex concluded with a gain of 443.46 points or 0.56 per cent at 79,476.19.
Stocks to watch on July 2:
IOL Chemicals: Gets China's drug regulatory authority NMPA's nod for Fenofibrate, allowing the company to export it to the Chinese market. Fenofibrate is used in the treatment of high cholesterol and triglyceride levels in the blood.
NMDC: Total production in June at 3.37 MT from 3.48 MT last year. Total sales at 3.73 MT from 4.1 MT last year. Lump ore prices were cut by Rs 500 to Rs 5,950 per tonne. Fines prices too cut by Rs 500 per tonne to Rs 5,110.
DCX Systems: Gets order worth Rs 1,250 crore from L&T for the manufacture and supply of electronic modules. The order has to be executed over a three-year period.
Carysil: Launches QIP to raise funds. Floor price of Rs 837.89 is higher than the stock's closing price on Monday. The company, at its discretion, can offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the floor price.
8:40 AM
Jatin Gedia of ShareKhan recommends buying these two stocks on July 2
SUNTV
Sun TV has witnessed a sharp run up and has been consolidating in a narrowing range since last three weeks. during this consolidation phase it has formed a Triangle pattern on the daily charts. Read more
8:34 AM
M&A deal value slows 9% to $38 billion in the first half of 2024
The deal value of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the first half of calendar 2024, despite the rising stock markets, slowed 9 per cent to $38 billion as against $41.74 billion in the same period of 2023.
8:33 AM
Mutual fund investors ease off buying pedal as FPIs make comeback
Mutual funds’ (MFs’) equity buying hit a four-month low in June at Rs 20,359 crore as stocks extended their winning streak from election-day lows, providing fewer opportunities for money managers to bargain hunt.
8:12 AM
Stocks to watch on July 2: Patanjali Foods, CSB Bank, DCX Systems, NMDC
Hero MotoCorp: Total June sales rose 15 per cent YoY to 5.03 lakh units. Domestic sales up 16 per cent to 4.91 lakh units. To expand its EV portfolio with new products in the mid and mass segments in CFY. Global business sales up 44 per cent during the June quarter led by expansion of Nepal operations, growth in Columbia and Mexico and increased market penetration in Turkey. Exports in June fell to 12,032 units from 14,236 units last year.
8:07 AM
Allcargo, PVR Inox among top 3 stock picks by Anand Rathi on July 02
Allcargo Logistics
On a daily scale, Allcargo has formed a bullish alternate bat pattern following a sharp decline of 14 points, which translated into a substantial 19 per cent reduction in its price. This significant drop has been closely monitored, and for the past 3-4 trading sessions, Allcargo has successfully held its support level within the Rs 59-60 range, demonstrating resilience and stability above this crucial level.
PVR Inox
PVR Inox has recently exhibited two significant technical analysis signals that indicate a potential bullish shift. Firstly, there is a bullish divergence on the weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) near the 30 level. Read more
8:05 AM
Trading turnover climbs to new record highs in June, shows data
The average daily turnover (ADTV) both for the cash as well as the derivatives segment hit new record highs in June as election-result related volatility created opportunities for trades as well as investors. The ADTV for the cash segment rose 38 per cent month-on-month (MoM) to Rs 1.65 trillion, surpassing the previous record high of Rs 1.28 in February.
After three months of decline, the ADTV for the futures and options (F&O) segment rose 18 per cent MoM to Rs 494.7 trillion, toppling the previous record of Rs 483.2 trillion in February. Read more
8:04 AM
Hindenburg receives show cause notice from Sebi over Adani issue
US-based short seller Hindenburg Research has said that it received a "show cause" notice from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on June 27 "outlining suspected violations of Indian regulations" and alleged that the regulator came to Adani Group's aid after the January 2023 report was released.
"Our understanding from discussions with sources in the Indian market is that Sebi's surreptitious aid of Adani commenced almost immediately post-publication of our January 2023 report," it said in a blog post on Tuesday. Read more
7:49 AM
Gift Nifty indicates positive start, quoting 50 pts higher than Nifty50 futures
7:47 AM
Asian markets mixed
7:44 AM
US markets settle higher on Monday
7:41 AM
Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here
First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 7:41 AM IST