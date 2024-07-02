Stock Market LIVE: Indian bourses geared up for positive start; US markets end higher

Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, July 2, 2024: After closing higher on Monday, the Sensex and Nifty indices are poised to extend their positive momentum into Tuesday, according to GIFT Nifty. GIFT Nifty futures indicate a positive start, quoting 53 points higher than Nifty 50 futures at 24,259 levels.

Across Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 traded flat, edging up by 0.03 per cent, while the broad-based Topix rose 0.55 per cent. In contrast, South Korea’s Kospi declined by 0.7 per cent. Additionally, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped marginally by 0.11 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were down by 0.28 per cent.