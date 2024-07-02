Business Standard
Godrej's Bengaluru launch sells over 2,000 homes, nets Rs 3,150 crore

This achievement is the second instance in the past three months where Godrej Properties has reached sales of Rs 3,000 crore

Godrej woodscapes

(Photo: Godrej Properties)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 12:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Godrej Properties Ltd on Tuesday announced a milestone with its latest project, Godrej Woodscapes, located in Whitefield-Budigere Cross, Bengaluru. The company announced on Tuesday that it has sold over 2,000 homes, generating Rs 3,150 crore, marking the most successful launch in its history in terms of both value and volume.

This achievement is the second instance in the past three months where Godrej Properties has reached sales of Rs 3,000 crore.
The success of Godrej Woodscapes has driven the company to over 500 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in sales in Bengaluru, surpassing its FY24 sales target for South India within the first quarter.

Godrej Woodscapes is the second project in Q1 FY25 to achieve sales exceeding Rs 2,000 crore. This follows a series of launches, including:
 
  • Godrej Jardinia, Sector 146, Noida, Q1 FY25: Over Rs 2,000 crore in sales
     
  • Godrej Zenith, Sector 89, Gurgaon, Q4 FY24: Rs 3,008 crore in sales
     
  • Godrej Reserve, Kandivali, MMR, Q4 FY24: Rs 2,693 crore in sales
     
  • Godrej Aristocrat, Sector 49, Gurgaon, Q3 FY24: Rs 2,667 crore in sales
     
  • Godrej Tropical Isle, Sector 146, Noida, Q2 FY24: Rs 2,016 crore in sales

Looking ahead, Godrej Properties plans a pipeline of launches for FY25, with several new projects in Bengaluru and a strategic entry into the Hyderabad market to further strengthen its presence in South India.

Speaking on the development, Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “We are delighted with the response to our project, Godrej Woodscapes. We sincerely thank our customers and all stakeholders for their trust and confidence in Godrej Properties."

We will strive to ensure Godrej Woodscapes provides its residents with an exceptional living experience. South India is an extremely important region for Godrej Properties, and we aim to further strengthen our presence in the coming years,” Pandey said.

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 12:01 PM IST

