Robust equity inflows likely to keep earnings growth strong for AMCs

The mutual fund industry’s QAAUM (Quarterly Average Assets Under Management) was up 37 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) (9 per cent Q-o-Q) to hit Rs 59 trillion (end Q1FY25). The equity segment grew 55 per cent Y-o-Y and equity formed 56 per cent of total AUM, up 49 per cent in Q1FY24.

Sequentially, AUM grew by Rs 5 trillion. Equity net inflows stood at Rs 1.3 trillion in Q1FY25, with equity AUM up to Rs 33 trillion.

The SIP AUM swelled to Rs 10.7 trillion at FY24 end, 34 per cent of equity assets, and Rs 12.4 trillion by end-Q1FY25 (still 34 per cent share). Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) ticket size has risen close to Rs 2,500 vs Rs 2,200 a year ago. New fund offers ( NFO) launches attracted large lump-sum investments.