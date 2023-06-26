Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Tata Mutual Fund suspends fresh inflows into Tata small-cap fund

Tata Mutual Fund suspends fresh inflows into Tata small-cap fund

The fund house said that existing systematic investment plans (SIPs) and requests for new ones will continue

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 8:49 PM IST
Tata Mutual Fund has decided to suspend fresh inflows into Tata Small Cap Fund. The move -- applicable for only lump sum and switch-in applications -- will come into effect from July 1 and will stay effective until further notice, the asset management company said.
In May, the small-cap category saw highest-ever inflows of Rs 3,280 crore. Industry players said that valuations of small-cap stocks have increased and there are concerns that if inflows continue at this pace, there could be a challenge in deployment of these funds.
Earlier, SBI Mutual Fund had suspended lump-sum investments in its small-cap fund and capped SIP investment at Rs 25,000.

Topics :Tata Mutual Fund

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 8:49 PM IST

