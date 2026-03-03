Tech funds limit losses as diversification cushions IT sector decline

With the correction having eased valuations, IT stocks may see a rise in their weights in technology funds. “We may raise IT exposure based on attractive valuations on relative terms. However, the overall fund strategy remains unchanged even in the current scenario,” Jain said.

Indian IT stocks have been under pressure amid concerns that rapid advances in AI could disrupt the sector’s traditional, people-intensive business model. The uncertainty around discretionary tech spending by global clients has further dampened sentiment, dragging IT stocks lower over the past year.

“It is now clear that AI would start impacting lower-end tech jobs such as coding almost immediately. However, this activity is now a small part of the total work that Indian IT performs. The most plausible scenario is that the clients may request larger discounts than usual. Indian IT services may respond, potentially using AI tools themselves. It could result in reduced effort being put and while some benefit may be passed on, margins could move in a narrow band. Higher discounts may temporarily affect the revenue growth trajectory,” Motilal Oswal AMC stated in its latest outlook.