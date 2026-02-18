Flexicap, hybrid fund surge expands the size of India's ₹1-trillion MF club

HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund is the third scheme to have crossed the Rs 1-trillion AUM mark. HDFC Midcap Fund, SBI Equity Hybrid Fund, ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Fund, and ICICI Prudential Largecap Fund are also on the verge of joining the Rs 1-trillion club.
The Rs 1-trillion league expands further when passive funds are included. SBI Mutual Fund’s Nifty 50 ETF and BSE Sensex ETF also manage over Rs 1 trillion each, with the SBI Nifty 50 ETF overseeing more than Rs 2 trillion in assets.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had proposed allowing fund houses to launch an additional scheme in categories where their AUM has crossed Rs 50,000 crore. However, the proposal is yet to see fructification. Bulking up: Largest schemes in India
| Fund
| AUM* (Rs trillion)
| % rise since January 1 2025
| Parag Parikh Flexicap
| 1.3
| 54.0
| HDFC Balanced Advantage
| 1.1
| 13.7
| HDFC Flexicap
| 1.0
| 51.7
| HDFC Midcap
| 0.9
| 21.4
| SBI Equity Hybrid
| 0.8
| 16.8
| ICICI Pru Multi-Asset
| 0.8
| 62.1
| ICICI Pru Largecap
| 0.8
| 24.1
| ICICI Pru Balanced Advantage
| 0.7
| 18.9
| Nippon India Smallcap
| 0.7
| 10.4
| Kotak Midcap
| 0.6
| 16.6