BAFs raise equity exposure as valuations ease but remain cautious overall

Equity valuations currently remain above the long-term averages. The 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of Nifty 50 is 23.5x (as of February 17), in line with the five-year average of 23.8x. The comparative valuations are higher in the case of smallcap and midcap indices. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices are currently trading at a PE of 34.5x and 29.6x compared to their five-year average of 35.6x and 27.5x, respectively, shows data from Bloomberg.