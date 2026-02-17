BAFs raise equity exposure as valuations ease but remain cautious overall

Equity valuations currently remain above the long-term averages. The 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of Nifty 50 is 23.5x (as of February 17), in line with the five-year average of 23.8x. The comparative valuations are higher in the case of smallcap and midcap indices. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices are currently trading at a PE of 34.5x and 29.6x compared to their five-year average of 35.6x and 27.5x, respectively, shows data from Bloomberg.
"Despite recent corrections from the peak, overall market valuations continue to remain in the neutral zone. While the narrative around India's long-term structural growth continues to remain positive, there may be minor hiccups in the interim due to geopolitical & trade tensions, choppy foreign institutional investor (FII) flows, soaring global valuations, and volatile macros," ICICI Prudential MF said in its latest equity outlook.