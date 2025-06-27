Home / Markets / News / 360 One Wam up 3% after New World Fund buys over 2 mn shares via bulk deal

360 One Wam up 3% after New World Fund buys over 2 mn shares via bulk deal

360 One Wam share price climbs 3 per cent logging an intraday high at ₹1,200 per share on BSE; check bulk deal details

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 10:29 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
360 One Wam shares rose 3 per cent in trade on Friday, logging an intraday high at ₹1,200 per share on BSE. At 9:55 AM, 360 One Wam share price was trading 1.03 per cent higher at ₹1,177.05 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.07 per cent at 83,816.13. 
 
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹46,392.57 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,317.25 per share and 52-week low was at ₹766.05 per share.
 
In one year, 360 One Wam shares have gained 25 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 6 per cent.

What led to rally in 360 One Wam share price?

The northward movement in the stock came a day after New World Fund bought 20,94,227 shares of the company at ₹1,170 per share, according to bulk deal data compiled by BSE. 
 
According to the shareholding pattern data available on BSE, as of March 2025, ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund held 1.51 per cent stake in the company, alternate investment funds held 1.06 per cent and foreign direct investment 33.39 per cent.
 
Recently, the company's board approved the collaboration along with the issuance of 2,05,02,939 warrants on a preferential issue basis to UBS AG at a price of ₹1,030 per warrant.  
 
Besides, the board also took note of the proposed acquisition of UBS AG's India Wealth Business by various subsidiaries of 360 One including the stock broking services and distribution business; discretionary and non-discretionary portfolio management services business and acquisition of the residual loan portfolio of wealth management clients.

360 One Wam Q4 results 2025 

In Q4FY25, the company's net profit stood at ₹250 crore as compared to ₹241 crore a year ago, up 3.6 per cent. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹652 crore as compared to ₹573 crore, up 13.7 per cent. 
 
Assets under Management (AUM) for 360 One stood at ₹5,81,498 crore, consisting of ARR AUM of ₹2,46,828 crore and Transactional/Brokerage AUM of ₹3,34,670 crore. 

About 360 ONE WAM

360 One Asset is focused on creating the right risk-adjusted alpha for investors. Its differentiated product suite includes AIFs, PMS, and MFs spanning the asset classes of public and private equity, fixed income, and real assets. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty pare gains; metal, PSU banks rally

Mayasheel Ventures makes positive market debut; shares list at 23% premium

Safe Enterprises shares list at 9% premium on NSE SME, beat IPO GMP outlook

Mahindra Lifespace shares up 5% on securing redevelopment project in Mulund

Ellenbarrie Industrial IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story