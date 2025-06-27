360 One Wam up 3% after New World Fund buys over 2 mn shares via bulk deal

360 One Wam shares rose 3 per cent in trade on Friday, logging an intraday high at ₹1,200 per share on BSE. At 9:55 AM, 360 One Wam share price was trading 1.03 per cent higher at ₹1,177.05 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.07 per cent at 83,816.13.

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹46,392.57 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,317.25 per share and 52-week low was at ₹766.05 per share.

In one year, 360 One Wam shares have gained 25 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 6 per cent.

What led to rally in 360 One Wam share price? The northward movement in the stock came a day after New World Fund bought 20,94,227 shares of the company at ₹1,170 per share, according to bulk deal data compiled by BSE. According to the shareholding pattern data available on BSE, as of March 2025, ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund held 1.51 per cent stake in the company, alternate investment funds held 1.06 per cent and foreign direct investment 33.39 per cent. Recently, the company's board approved the collaboration along with the issuance of 2,05,02,939 warrants on a preferential issue basis to UBS AG at a price of ₹1,030 per warrant.

Besides, the board also took note of the proposed acquisition of UBS AG's India Wealth Business by various subsidiaries of 360 One including the stock broking services and distribution business; discretionary and non-discretionary portfolio management services business and acquisition of the residual loan portfolio of wealth management clients. 360 One Wam Q4 results 2025 In Q4FY25, the company's net profit stood at ₹250 crore as compared to ₹241 crore a year ago, up 3.6 per cent. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹652 crore as compared to ₹573 crore, up 13.7 per cent. Assets under Management (AUM) for 360 One stood at ₹5,81,498 crore, consisting of ARR AUM of ₹2,46,828 crore and Transactional/Brokerage AUM of ₹3,34,670 crore.