Home / Markets / News / ICICI Securities slips 4% as shareholders approve dislisting plans

ICICI Securities slips 4% as shareholders approve dislisting plans

ICICI Securities experienced a 4.1 per cent decline at Rs 710 in early trading, while ICICI Bank witnessed a 1.3 per cent increase

ICICI securities
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 1:25 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of ICICI Securities fell up to 4 per cent in the early hours of intraday deals on Thursday. This came after the company’s management disclosed voting results for the delisting of ICICI Securities from the Indian bourses. 

On Wednesday, the exchanges had sought clarifications from the company on media reports pertaining to its delisisting plans. ICICI Securities on Thursday posted the shareholder voting results on the matter confirming the shareholders nod for the delisting. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Approximately 72 percent of the brokerage's minority shareholders have voted in favour of the delisting, surpassing the regulatory requirement of a two-thirds majority for the resolution to pass. 

Following this announcement, shares of ICICI Securities experienced a 4.1 per cent decline at Rs 710 in early trading, while ICICI Bank witnessed a 1.3 per cent increase. However, the stock slimmed some of its losses and was trading 3.46 per cent lower at Rs 715.45 at 12:15 PM against the day’s low. 

Regarding public institutional investors, who collectively own 16.68 per cent of the company, 83.8 per cent voted in favour of the delisting. In contrast, only 32 per cent of non-institutional public shareholders, who hold 8.55 percent in the company, supported the delisting.

Norges Bank Investment Management, the largest public shareholder in ICICI Securities with a 3.2 per cent stake through one of its funds, had previously expressed its support for the delisting deal.

ICICI Bank, holding approximately 75 per cent stake in the brokerage, did not participate in the voting. Last June, it announced its intention to acquire the remaining 25 per cent stake in a share-swap agreement. 

The delisting marks the conclusion of ICICI Securities' six-year tenure as a public company, during which its stock price has appreciated by approximately 62 per cent.

ICICI Securities reported 66 per cent increase in net profit year on year in the third quarter of financial year 2023-24 (FY24), reaching Rs 465.1 crore against Rs 279.1 crore in the year ago period. Additionally, the company's revenue from operations surged by 50.5 per cent to Rs 1,322.4 crore, up from Rs 878.8 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Also Read

ICICI Bank Q3 loan book may grow 19%; asset quality seen steady: Analysts

Outweighing HDFC Bank, better return ratios: How analysts see ICICI Bank Q2

Proxy companies give approval for ICICI Securities delisting bid

More cos have managed to beat profit estimates in Q2FY24: ICICI Securities

Stocks to Watch on Jan 17: Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, LTTS, Godrej Prop, LTIM

Bajaj Auto, TaMo: Strategies for Nifty50 stocks that doubled in FY24

This jewellery stock has zoomed over 300% in last 10 months on firm outlook

VIP Industries surges 13% after management unveils plans for FY25

Bajaj Finance surges 13% in 2 weeks; Here's what is fueling the rally

Shares of chemicals firm PCBL shoot up 5% on warrant issue worth Rs 488 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ICICI SecuritiesICICI Bank Buzzing stocksMarketsS&P BSE Sensex

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story