Home / Markets / News / 3 interest rate-sensitive stocks for your portfolio; check names, strategy

3 interest rate-sensitive stocks for your portfolio; check names, strategy

These three rate-sensitive stocks across auto, bank and realty sectors can potentially rally up to 20% in the near-term, suggest technical charts.

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market
premium
Technical charts show that Bank of Baroda, TVS Motor and Sobha look strong on charts.
Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 11:01 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of auto, bank and realty companies were in focus on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) appointed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) left the key policy rates untouched in the August review meeting.  The RBI-MPC left repo rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent, and maintained a 'Neutral' stance. The RBI-MPC, however, lowered core inflation projection for FY26 to 3.1 per cent form 3.7 per cent earlier. READ MORE  Against this background, here are 3 rate-sensitive stocks across the auto, bank and realty sectors that look strong on technical charts and can potentially rally up to 20.3 per cent from here. 

3 rate-sensitive stocks to focus post RBI Policy outcome.

TVS Motor Company

Current Price: ₹2,967  Likely Target: ₹3,450  Upside Potential: 16.3%  Support: ₹2,880; ₹2,840; ₹2,765  Resistance: ₹3,040; ₹3,215  TVS Motor stock is likely to trade on an upbeat note as long as the stock holds above ₹2,970. Below which, support for the stock can be expected around ₹2,880 and ₹2,840 levels; with broader trend likely to remain positive above ₹2,765 levels.   
 
  On the upside, break and sustained trade above ₹3,040 levels, can trigger fresh upside momentum. The stock could potentially target ₹3,450 on the upside, with interim resistance likely around ₹3,215 levels. 

Bank of Baroda

Current Price: ₹242  Likely Target: ₹274  Upside Potential: 13.2%  Support: ₹235; ₹230  Resistance: ₹249; ₹253  Bank of Baroda stock is seen consistently trading above the 20-Week Moving Average (20-WMA) and the 50-WMA since late May 2025. Recently, the stock tested support around its 20-WMA, which now stands at ₹235 levels, and then bounced back.   
 
  The medium-term chart suggests that the overall bias at Bank of Baroda counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock trades above the 100-WMA support of ₹230.  On the daily scale, the stock is seen testing resistance around the 20-DMA at ₹242 levels. Break and sustained trade above the same can see the stock spurt towards ₹249 - ₹253 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially target ₹274. 

Sobha

Current Price: ₹1,580  Likely Target: ₹1,900  Upside Potential: 20.3%  Support: ₹1,543; ₹1,460; ₹1,405  Resistance: ₹1,730; ₹1,800  The near-term bias for Sobha is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock trades above ₹1,543; below which the stock can drop to ₹1,460 and ₹1,405 levels.  On the upside, the stock can potentially soar towards ₹1,900 levels; with interim resistance likely around ₹1,730 and ₹1,800 levels.   
 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gland Pharma shares jump 6% post Q1 show; should you buy, sell or hold?

Berger Paints slips 3% on posting Q1 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

SBI Q1 results date, time, analysts expectations: All you need to know

Stock Market Live: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty below 24,600 as RBI keeps rate unchanged; SMIDs dip 1%

This smallcap defence stock rises 4% on securing deal from DRDO; details

Topics :Market technicalsRBI PolicyRate sensitive sharesRate sensitive stocksTVS Motor CompanySobhaBank of BarodaStocks to buyStock Recommendationsstocks technical analysistechnical chartstechnical calls

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story