3 interest rate-sensitive stocks for your portfolio; check names, strategy

3 rate-sensitive stocks to focus post RBI Policy outcome.
TVS Motor CompanyCurrent Price: ₹2,967 Likely Target: ₹3,450 Upside Potential: 16.3% Support: ₹2,880; ₹2,840; ₹2,765 Resistance: ₹3,040; ₹3,215 TVS Motor stock is likely to trade on an upbeat note as long as the stock holds above ₹2,970. Below which, support for the stock can be expected around ₹2,880 and ₹2,840 levels; with broader trend likely to remain positive above ₹2,765 levels.
Bank of BarodaCurrent Price: ₹242 Likely Target: ₹274 Upside Potential: 13.2% Support: ₹235; ₹230 Resistance: ₹249; ₹253 Bank of Baroda stock is seen consistently trading above the 20-Week Moving Average (20-WMA) and the 50-WMA since late May 2025. Recently, the stock tested support around its 20-WMA, which now stands at ₹235 levels, and then bounced back.
SobhaCurrent Price: ₹1,580 Likely Target: ₹1,900 Upside Potential: 20.3% Support: ₹1,543; ₹1,460; ₹1,405 Resistance: ₹1,730; ₹1,800 The near-term bias for Sobha is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock trades above ₹1,543; below which the stock can drop to ₹1,460 and ₹1,405 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially soar towards ₹1,900 levels; with interim resistance likely around ₹1,730 and ₹1,800 levels.
