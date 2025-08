3 interest rate-sensitive stocks for your portfolio; check names, strategy

3 rate-sensitive stocks to focus post RBI Policy outcome.

TVS Motor Company

On the upside, break and sustained trade above ₹3,040 levels, can trigger fresh upside momentum. The stock could potentially target ₹3,450 on the upside, with interim resistance likely around ₹3,215 levels. Bank of Baroda Current Price: ₹242 Likely Target: ₹274 Upside Potential: 13.2% Support: ₹235; ₹230 Resistance: ₹249; ₹253 The medium-term chart suggests that the overall bias at Bank of Baroda counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock trades above the 100-WMA support of ₹230. On the daily scale, the stock is seen testing resistance around the 20-DMA at ₹242 levels. Break and sustained trade above the same can see the stock spurt towards ₹249 - ₹253 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially target ₹274. Sobha Current Price: ₹1,580 Likely Target: ₹1,900 Upside Potential: 20.3% Support: ₹1,543; ₹1,460; ₹1,405 Resistance: ₹1,730; ₹1,800 The near-term bias for On the upside, break and sustained trade above ₹3,040 levels, can trigger fresh upside momentum. The stock could potentially target ₹3,450 on the upside, with interim resistance likely around ₹3,215 levels.Current Price: ₹242Likely Target: ₹274Upside Potential: 13.2%Support: ₹235; ₹230Resistance: ₹249; ₹253 Bank of Baroda stock is seen consistently trading above the 20-Week Moving Average (20-WMA) and the 50-WMA since late May 2025. Recently, the stock tested support around its 20-WMA, which now stands at ₹235 levels, and then bounced back.The medium-term chart suggests that the overall bias at Bank of Baroda counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock trades above the 100-WMA support of ₹230.On the daily scale, the stock is seen testing resistance around the 20-DMA at ₹242 levels. Break and sustained trade above the same can see the stock spurt towards ₹249 - ₹253 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially target ₹274.Current Price: ₹1,580Likely Target: ₹1,900Upside Potential: 20.3%Support: ₹1,543; ₹1,460; ₹1,405Resistance: ₹1,730; ₹1,800The near-term bias for Sobha is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock trades above ₹1,543; below which the stock can drop to ₹1,460 and ₹1,405 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially soar towards ₹1,900 levels; with interim resistance likely around ₹1,730 and ₹1,800 levels.

Shares of auto, bank and realty companies were in focus on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) appointed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) left the key policy rates untouched in the August review meeting.The RBI-MPC left repo rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent, and maintained a 'Neutral' stance. The RBI-MPC, however, lowered core inflation projection for FY26 to 3.1 per cent form 3.7 per cent earlier. READ MORE Against this background, here are 3 rate-sensitive stocks across the auto, bank and realty sectors that look strong on technical charts and can potentially rally up to 20.3 per cent from here.Current Price: ₹2,967Likely Target: ₹3,450Upside Potential: 16.3%Support: ₹2,880; ₹2,840; ₹2,765Resistance: ₹3,040; ₹3,215 TVS Motor stock is likely to trade on an upbeat note as long as the stock holds above ₹2,970. Below which, support for the stock can be expected around ₹2,880 and ₹2,840 levels; with broader trend likely to remain positive above ₹2,765 levels.