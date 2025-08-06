Berger Paints slips 3% on posting Q1 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

Berger Paints reported an 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in first-quarter net profit to ₹315.04 crore, as compared to ₹354.03 crore a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter under review came in at ₹3,200.76 crore, as compared to ₹3,091.01 crore a year ago, up 3.55 per cent.

Besides, the decorative segment delivered mid single-digit volume growth; the volume-value gap narrowed, driven by improved mix and waning impact of prior price corrections.

Gross margins remained stable across quarters inspite of increased competition. In Q1FY26, the gross margin stood at 40.1 per cent, 41.2 per cent in Q4FY25 and 39.3 per cent a year ago.

Berger Paints earnings call highlights:

The company aims to remain at 15–17 per cent Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin range. In standalone, it is operating Ebitda margins is expected above 17 per cent.