Home / Markets / News / 360 ONE launches global platform 360 ONE Global, appoints new team

360 ONE launches global platform 360 ONE Global, appoints new team

The 360 ONE Global team, apart from Vikram Malhotra, will have Arunabh Banerjee and Pankaj Nagrath

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 12:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

360 ONE wealth and alternatives-focused asset management group, earlier known as IIFL Wealth & Asset Management, on Thursday announced the launch of its global platform, 360 ONE Global. It has roped in industry veteran Vikram Malhotra as co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of the platform.

360 ONE Global will start the business by developing a product and service proposition for offshore wealth and investment advisory to complement the existing platform in the Indian onshore market, it said in a release.

Malhotra has served as the global market head for Global South Asia & Middle East at the Bank of Singapore. He has over three decades of experience across several institutions, including Barclays, UBS, and ABN AMRO, in countries like Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai and the UK.

Apart from Malhotra, the 360 ONE Global team will have Arunabh Banerjee and Pankaj Nagrath, who have held leadership roles at the Bank of Singapore and Barclays. They will be stationed at key locations such as Singapore and Dubai.

Also Read: Airtel Payments Bank, IDEMIA, HMD team up to enable use of digital rupee

360 ONE manages assets totalling around Rs 3.83 trillion.

Karan Bhagat, founder, managing director (MD) and CEO, 360 ONE, said, "By creating a comprehensive advisory capability for global wealth and investments, we are reshaping the offshore landscape for Indian wealth managers. Vikram is best placed to fulfil the global ambitions of 360 ONE with an unparalleled track record of building and managing highly regarded and market-leading Global NRI franchises multiple times."

Malhotra added, "With a strong foundation in India, built over the last 15 years, 360 ONE is well poised to offer exceptional financial excellence to clients worldwide. Our collaborative approach and diverse capabilities position us to replicate 360 ONE's remarkable success story on a global scale."

"We are eager to harness the untapped potential of global wealth clients, including Non-Resident Indians, West Asian and Asian wealth clients, as well as Family Offices," he said.

Also Read: GAIL expects to source 20 to 25% of LNG on short-term or spot basis

He also said that the platform's ongoing plans encompass expanding teams across various disciplines, spanning product, investment, client coverage, and platform development.

Also Read

Fag-end buying lifts Sensex 159pts, Nifty atop 18,800; TaMo, HCL Tech up 3%

Business side of sports very fragmented: JSW Sports' Manisha Malhotra

Brokerage industry undergoing big transformation: IIFL Securities chairman

IIFL Finance not looking to convert into bank at this point: MD Nirmal Jain

Sebi bans IIFL Securities from onboarding any new clients for two years

Ashok Leyland, REC: 5 Nifty 500 stocks that can slip 10% from here on

India's $775 bn stock boom at risk as small caps show signs of overheating

Trailblazing rules to boost India's ESG mkt, to attract investors: JPMorgan

Larsen & Toubro gains 2%, hits new high ahead of record date for buyback

Tata Consumer dips 3% after it denies 51% stake buy buzz in Haldiram's

Topics :IIFL Wealth ManagementWealth ManagementBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story