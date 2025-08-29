Four smallcap stocks Apollo Micro Systems, HBL Engineering, Shaily Engineering Plastics and Times Group India hit their respective new highs, surging up to 12 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade backed by heavy volumes.
Thus far in the month of August, these four stocks have zoomed between 36 per cent and 56 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex and BSE Smallcap index were down 1 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively.
Individually, Apollo Micro Systems soared 12 per cent to ₹271.60 on the BSE in intra-day trade. A combined 33.62 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock price of the aerospace & defence company has zoomed 56 per cent in August.
On August 21, the company said it was declared the Lowest (L1) Bidder for orders worth ₹25.12 crore from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) & Defence Public Sector Undertakings (PSU’s). Apollo Micro Systems unexecuted order book position stands at ₹735 crore.
The recent geopolitical developments, particularly the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan, have further accelerated the demand for indigenous, mission-critical defence solutions. Several of the company’s systems were successfully tested and demonstrated during this period, attracting significant interest from key stakeholders across India's defence value chain.
The company’s strategy is focused on moving up the value chain to become a global Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), delivering complete, high-reliability solutions. The company aims to expand its presence in the Indian market by leveraging indigenous capabilities and aligning with national defence initiatives. Simultaneously, it seeks to grow its footprint in international markets by offering advanced, export-ready systems.
As per the disclosure made by Shaily to stock exchanges, Lighthouse India Fund III Limited offloaded 1.1 million shares representing 2.4 per cent stake in the company via open market on August 20, 2025. Post transaction, Lighthouse India Fund III Limited holding in Shaily has declined to 3.17 per cent from 5.57 per cent, data shows.
Meanwhile, the Growth Fund of America acquired 500,000 shares of Shaily at an average price of ₹1,925 per share, while American Funds Fundamental Investors bought 268,179 shares at an average price of ₹1,924.78 and 500,000 shares at an average price of ₹1,925.
In the April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), the company reported strong revenue growth of 38 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹247 crore with an EBITDA margin expanding by 840 basis points to 28.5 per cent. The growth was attributed to improved traction in the company’s Healthcare segment, which shows a growth of 181 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹77 crore.
The management said the company is seeing significant growth on its IP-led pen platforms going forward. The management is in discussions with multiple customers regarding volume commitments and capacity requirements for the next 3 to 5 years and would be aligning the company’s manufacturing capacity and global manufacturing footprint accordingly.
Shares of HBL Engineering gained 5 per cent at ₹819.80 in intra-day trades today. The stock has rallied 40 per cent in the month of August. On August 12, the company announced that the West Central Railway issued letter of acceptance to HBL for survey, design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of trackside KAVACH equipment at stations/LC Gates locations including erection of towers and associated works required for KAVACH in Kota-Ruthiyai section and Sogaria-Kota "C" Section. The company’s total accumulated order book stood at ₹4,083.17 crore.
