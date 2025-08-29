Here's a trading strategy in Reliance group stocks ahead of the 48th RIL AGM
Jio Financial ServicesCurrent Price: ₹312 Likely Target: ₹275 Downside Risk: 11.9% Support: ₹307; ₹297; ₹290 Resistance: ₹320; ₹325; ₹328 Jio Financial stock has given a downside breakout on the daily chart on August 28. The near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock quotes below ₹328, with interim resistance visible around ₹320 and ₹325 levels.
Network18Current Price: ₹52.59 Likely Target: ₹42.30 Downside Risk: 19.6% Support: ₹52.51; ₹51.74; ₹48.28 Resistance: ₹56.35; ₹57.20 Network18 stock is seen testing its 100-Day Moving Average (100-DMA) after a gap of three months. The 100-DMA at present stands at ₹52.51 levels, and coincides with the 50-Week Moving Average (50-WMA) at ₹52.70. Break and sustained trade below the same can drag the stock to ₹42.30 levels, shows the medium-term chart.
Just DialCurrent Price: ₹812 Likely Target: ₹640 Downside Risk: 21.2% Support: ₹800; ₹720 Resistance: ₹830; ₹854 Just Dial stock is seen testing support at its 200-WMA, which stands at ₹819, for the last five weeks. in recent trading sessions. The price-to-moving averages action is clearly in favour of the bears on the daily chart, with the stock trading fairly below the key moving averages.
Alok IndustriesCurrent Price: ₹17.44 Likely Target: ₹15.73 Downside Risk: 9.8% Support: ₹16.80 Resistance: ₹18.20; ₹18.69 Alok Industries stock seems on course to test ₹15.73 levels, suggests the medium-term chart. The bias at the counter is likely to remain tepid below ₹18.69, with near resistance likely around ₹18.20 levels. On the downside, the stock may seek support around ₹16.80 levels.
Den NetworksCurrent Price: ₹35.45 Likely Target: ₹30.95 Downside Risk: 12.7% Support: ₹34.37; ₹32.67 Resistance: ₹35.82; ₹37.34; ₹38.53 Den Networks stock is seen trading below the 100-DMA support for the second straight trading session. On the downside, the stock can crack to ₹30.95 levels, with interim support likely around ₹34.37 and ₹32.67 levels. The 100-DMA at ₹35.82 may act as a near- term hurdle; above which the 200-DMA at ₹37.34 is likely to act as a stiff resistance. Overall bias to remain tepid below ₹38.53.
