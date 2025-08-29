Home / Markets / News / This smallcap stock jumps 9% as board approves 23 acre land in Tamil Nadu

This smallcap stock jumps 9% as board approves 23 acre land in Tamil Nadu

Everest Industries shares jumped 8.6 per cent on Friday, logging an intra-day high at ₹673.4 per share on BSE, after company's board approved the sale of land admeasuring 23.32 acres situated in TN

market, stock trading, trading
Everest Industries shares Price Today
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Everest Industries shares jumped 8.6 per cent on Friday, logging an intra-day high at ₹673.4 per share on BSE. At 11:24 AM, Everest Industries’ share price was trading 7.92 per cent higher at ₹668.8 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.17 per cent at 80,214.93. 
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,058.03 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,190.1 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹421.2.
 
In one year, Everest Industries' shares have lost 45 per cent, as compared to Sensex’s decline of 2.5 per cent.

Why were Everest Industries shares in demand?

The northward movement in the stock came after the company’s board approved the sale of land admeasuring 23.32 acres situated at Kurichi Village, Podanur, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu to G Square Realtors Private Limited. 
 
“The proposed sale will not have any impact on the business operations of the company,” according to the filing. 
 
A binding term sheet has been signed between the company and buyer on August 28, 2025, pursuant to the approval of the board, according to the filing. 
 
The execution of the sale deed is expected to be completed within four months from the date of execution of the Term Sheet or 3 months from the date of receipt of Environmental Clearence, whichever is later. Further, the timelines can be extended by the Parties before the expiry of the term based on mutual consent.
 
The total consideration for the sale of land is around ₹133 crore, payable in 3 tranches. Of the total, the company has received the first tranche of ₹7 crore on the signing of the term sheet, i.e., on August 28, 2025. The second tranche of ₹8 crores is payable on receipt of Environmental Clearence Amendment. The balance consideration of ₹118 crore shall be payable on the execution of the Sale Deed. 
 
Everest Industries is a building material manufacturer, specialising in the construction industry, supplying high-quality building solutions to architects, designers, and engineers. The company delivers customised construction solutions. Its portfolio encompasses roofing, ceiling, wall, flooring, and cladding solutions, catering to the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RIL AGM 2025: Will brokerages reset Reliance Industries target post meet?

Footwear stocks up on GST cut buzz; time to buy Relaxo, Campus Activewear?

CG Power shares rise 4% as arm launches OSAT facility; Buy or sell?

RIL AGM: How to trade group stocks; check strategy here

RBL Bank soars 5%, nears 52-week high; what's driving private sector bank?

Topics :Everest IndustriesBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story