57% of investment advisors based in five metro cities, shows data

The number of investment advisors was 1,341 in 2020-21. This has implications for the spread of financial-market products and inclusion beyond larger cities; mutual funds, for example, have only 19 per cent of assets coming from beyond the top 30 cities.
“It is a matter of concern that the number of registered investment advisors has declined since 2021. As India’s investor base expands rapidly, our market needs more regulated advisors. Otherwise, the gap will be filled by unregulated voices —like finfluencers — who present opinion as expertise and speculation as strategy,” Pandey said in his March 16 speech.
Mumbai accounts for the largest number (288) followed by Bengaluru (138), Delhi (69), Chennai (44), and Kolkata (24).