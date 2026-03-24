57% of investment advisors based in five metro cities, shows data

Part of the slow spread is said to be lack of awareness of the advantages of fee-based advice. Clients have been used to a model where the intermediary is paid by the product manufacturer [mutual fund (MF) or insurance company, for example] rather than the investor. This model can create conflicts of interest and investors can end up buying products that are not in their best interests. There has been a gradual transition to fee-based investment advice, where the investor pays the intermediary and avoids this conflict.