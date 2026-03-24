Sensex jumps 1,372 points as US pauses Iran strike plan, oil caps gains

Indian equities staged a relief rally on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump postponed a planned strike on Iran’s energy infrastructure by five days, citing productive conversations with Tehran.

However, gains remained capped as oil prices stayed elevated and hostilities between Iran and Israel persisted.

The Sensex surged as much as 1,793 points, or 2.5 per cent, during the session before paring gains to close at 74,069, up 1,372 points, or 1.9 per cent. The Nifty ended at 22,912, higher by 400 points, or 1.8 per cent. Both indices logged their strongest gains since February 3. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms increased by Rs 7.6 trillion to Rs 423 trillion.