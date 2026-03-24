Power Grid outlook strong on capex push, but valuations look stretched

One of the few stocks to have gained in the past six weeks is Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL). The central government-owned utility that undertakes bulk transmission of power across states has raised its capex and capitalisation guidance for FY26 for the second time, to Rs 35,000 crore (from Rs 32,000 crore) and Rs 25,000 crore (from Rs 22,000 crore), respectively, and reiterated prior guidance for FY27 and FY28. PGCIL has actually exceeded its latest FY26 capex target — actual is Rs 35,500 crore (as of March 22, 2026) and capitalisation has reached Rs 22,700 crore.