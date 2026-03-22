West Asia conflict likely to dent Q4 earnings of listed hotel majors

Barring any extended geopolitical impact, ICICI Securities expects the sector to maintain high single-digit ARR growth of 6-8 per cent across hotels over FY26–28. Going ahead, new asset additions/completions remain key for companies to deliver operating profit growth of 15-20 per cent over FY25-28. ICICI Securities has a buy rating on Indian Hotels, ITC Hotels, Leela Palaces, Chalet Hotels, Lemon Tree Hotels and Brigade Hotel Ventures.
Antique Stock Broking expects that growth over the medium term is likely to be underpinned by the continued demand–supply mismatch (with 65–70 per cent of future supply coming in markets outside the top 10 cities), coupled with a strong pipeline of hotel additions across the industry. Its top picks in the sector are Chalet Hotels and SAMHI Hotels with target prices of Rs 1,250 and Rs 255, respectively.