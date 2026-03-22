West Asia conflict likely to dent Q4 earnings of listed hotel majors

Luxury hotels have between 30-50 per cent foreign inbound guests and higher food and beverage as well as MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) revenue compared to upper-upscale/upscale hotels. Foreign inbound travel for April to May 2026 is witnessing some cancellations due to uncertainty over international flights and higher travel costs, says ICICI Securities.

Nomura Research, quoting the managements of Indian Hotels and ITC Hotels, says that the war has had a limited impact on the two hotel chains. Indian Hotels has three hotels in Dubai which are under management fee contracts and this segment accounts for 5-6 per cent of consolidated revenue. Given that only the three Dubai hotels were impacted, the effect on management fees should be limited, says Akash Gupta of the brokerage. The company did face some cancellations at its domestic hotels due to the war, and there were some extension requests as well.