₹576-cr deal sends Afcons Infrastructure shares 3% higher today; details

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 12:47 PM IST
Afcons Infrastructure share price today: Construction engineering company Afcons Infrastructure share price increased as much as 2.91 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹479.05 per share on Friday, October 10, 2025.
Around 12:35 PM, Afcons Infrastructure share was off day’s high, but continued to trade 0.54 per cent higher at ₹468 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.36 per cent higher at 82,468.32 levels.
Why did Afcons Infrastructure share price rise today?
The uptick in Afcons Infrastructure shares came after the company bagged a contract for civil and allied infrastructure works of ₹576 crore, including GST.
In an exchange filing, Afcon Infrastructure said, “We are pleased to inform you that the Company in its normal course of business has bagged a contract for civil and allied infrastructure works of ~ ₹576 crore (including GST).”
Afcons Infrastructure IPO listing
Afcons Infrastructure made a quiet debut on the bourses on November 4, 2024. On the BSE, the scrip listed at ₹430.5, reflecting a discount of 7.01 per cent against the IPO issue price of ₹463. Similarly, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Afcons Infrastructure listed at a discount of 7.99 per cent at ₹426 against the IPO issue price.
Afcons Infrastructure, a part of the renowned Shapoorji Pallonji Group, is one of India’s leading infrastructure, engineering, and construction companies. Known for its expertise in executing complex EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) projects, Afcons plays a vital role in developing critical infrastructure across sectors.
The company’s diverse portfolio spans marine and industrial facilities, surface transport projects such as roads and highways, urban infrastructure including metros and flyovers, as well as hydro, tunneling, and oil & gas infrastructure. With a strong global footprint, Afcons has successfully delivered major projects in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.