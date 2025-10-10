Friday, October 10, 2025 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Yes Bank spurts 8%, hits 52-week high on heavy volumes

Yes Bank spurts 8%, hits 52-week high on heavy volumes

Yes Bank stock in demand: Till 11:19 AM; a combined 377 million equity shares representing 1 per cent to total equity of Yes Bank changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

Yes Bank share price today

 
Shares of Yes Bank hit a 52-week high of ₹24.30, as they rallied 8 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock price of the private sector bank surpassed its previous high of ₹23.40 touched on June 2, 2025.
 
At 11:19 AM; Yes Bank was quoting 6.6 per cent higher at ₹23.89, as compared to 0.48 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over three-fold with a combined 377 million equity shares representing 1 per cent to total equity of Yes Bank changing hands on the NSE and BSE. 
 
 

Yes Bank to announce Q2 results on October 18

 
Yes Bank has informed the stock exchanges that the meeting of the board of directors of Yes Bank will be held on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at Mumbai, inter alia, to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Bank for the Quarter (Q2) and half year ended on September 30, 2025.
 

SMBC becomes Yes Bank’s largest shareholder with 20 per cent stake

 
Last month, on September 18, 2025, Yes Bank announced that Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) had successfully completed the acquisition of a 20 per cent shareholding in the bank through a secondary purchase of shares from State Bank of India (SBI) and other bank investors that participated in the Bank’s March 2020 Reconstruction Scheme. 

The acquisition makes SMBC the largest shareholder in Yes Bank, while SBI continues as a major shareholder with over 10 per cent holding.
 
With the combined sponsorship of SMBC, backed by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) global scale, and SBI, India’s most trusted bank, Yes Bank is uniquely positioned to grow stronger, expand Japan–India business flows, and deliver long-term value for all stakeholders, the management said.
 
This secondary acquisition follows another major milestone in Yes Bank’s journey - upgrades by all four domestic credit rating agencies. CRISIL, ICRA, India Ratings, and CARE have now assigned the Bank AA - ratings, the highest level since March 2020. These upgrades reflect Yes Bank's strengthened capital position, robust governance, and improved business performance, the Bank said in statement. 
 

Yes Bank's credit ratings rationale

 
Yes Bank’s deposit profile has improved over the past few years due to several strategic initiatives, onboarding new customers, increasing transactional flows through cash management and digital payment capabilities, winning back erstwhile depositors, and placing greater emphasis on liability-related metrics in employee performance evaluation, particularly for customer-facing roles, according to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).
 
Ind-Ra opines slippage trends in the retail and MSME segments would remain a key monitorable as they continue to evolve. Ind-Ra opines Yes Bank to maintain stable asset quality in FY26, in view of its strong capital levels, healthy operating buffers, and ongoing recoveries.
 
Meanwhile, Yes Bank's asset quality remains stable, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio of 1.6 per cent as on June 30, 2025, a marginal improvement from 1.7 per cent a year ago. Although retail delinquencies have increased, the bank's diversified portfolio and targeted interventions in the retail segment, as reflected in its low growth in fiscal 2025, has helped the bank manage these challenges. Nevertheless, the bank's ability to manage asset quality, particularly in the retail segment, will remain a key monitorable, said Crisil Ratings.
 
The bank's efforts to reduce deposit costs and increase lending to higher yielding, albeit higher-risk retail and small and medium enterprise segments will help maintain its net interest margins despite the significant decline in policy rates in India over the past few months, Moody’s Ratings said in its June 2025, rating rationale.
 
Continued improvement in the bank's ability to meet the central bank's priority sector lending norms will also support its profitability. Yes Bank's profitability is weaker than Indian peers' the rating agency rate and remains the banks' key credit challenge.

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

