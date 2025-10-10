Home / Markets / News / Natco Pharma up 6% as Delhi HC clears SMA drug, rejects Roche appeal

Natco Pharma up 6% as Delhi HC clears SMA drug, rejects Roche appeal

The buying on the counter came after the Delhi High Court dismissed an appeal by F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, removing the last legal hurdle for Natco Pharma to launch a generic version of Risdiplam

Natco Pharma, Natco
Photo: X@pharma_natco
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 11:28 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Natco Pharma shares jumped 6 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹862.65 per share. At 10:45 AM, Natco Pharma’s share price was trading 3.6 per cent higher at ₹842.8 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.35 per cent at 82,457.76. 
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹15,095.38 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,504 per share, and its 52-week low was at ₹660.05 per share. 

Why were Natco Pharma shares rising?

The buying on the counter came after the Commercial Appellate Division of the Delhi High Court dismissed an appeal by Swiss pharmaceutical company F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, removing the last legal hurdle for Natco Pharma to launch a generic version of Risdiplam, a treatment for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).
 
The appellate bench refused Roche’s appeal, lifting the status quo and affirming Natco’s right to proceed. Natco will launch immediately at an MRP of ₹15,900, in line with its court submissions, and plans patient-access discounts for eligible cases. The company said the ruling improves affordability for SMA patients in India, where curative options are unavailable and existing therapies are often prohibitively expensive.   ALSO READ | Nifty PSU Bank index rallies 2%, SBI stock nears record high; here's why 
SMA is one of the leading causes of death in infants related to the degeneration of neurons. Currently, there are no curative treatment options for SMA, and most of the available options are not financially feasible for Indian patients. The Ld. Single Judge had factored the challenge of invalidity of Roche’s patent and laid special emphasis on the public interest, considering the Swiss Company’s pricing had rendered the drug inaccessible and unaffordable to the bulk of its patients.
 
On March 24, 2025, a Single Judge of the Delhi High Court denied Roche’s injunction plea, citing questions over patent validity and public interest, given the drug’s high price and limited accessibility in India.
 
Natco Pharma, headquartered in Hyderabad, India, develops, manufactures, and distributes generic and branded pharmaceuticals, specialty pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and crop protection products. The company is a reserach and development (R&D) oriented, and a science-driven, leading Oncology player in the targeted therapies of the domestic market and focuses on limited competition molecules in the US. The Company has 9 manufacturing sites and 2 R&D facilities in India. The company’s differentiated manufacturing facilities are approved by several leading regulatory authorities like the US food and drugs administration (FDA), Brazil's ANVISA, Health Canada, WHO and others, catering to over 50 global markets.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 400 pts, Nifty tests 25,300; SMIDs in green; PSBs, realty shares lead

Commodities booming; other MFs may also halt silver ETF buys: Nilesh Shah

Voltas, Blue Star rally up to 3% amid LG Electronics IPO frenzy; what next?

KPI Green Energy rises 4% on receiving 'Category A' power trading licence

5paisa Capital soars 15%, volumes surge after Q2 results; details here

Topics :Natco PharmaBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNSE Nifty

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story