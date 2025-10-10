Friday, October 10, 2025 | 08:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty futures hint lower start; TCS, Tata Elxsi in focus post Q2

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 10, 2025: GIFT Nifty futures hints a lower start for Sensex and Nifty50 amid weak global cues

Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 10, 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 10, 2025: Indian benchmarks Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower on Friday amid weak global cues. At 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 33 points at 25,241.

Overnight, US stocks paused from recent record highs as investors, lacking fresh data or catalysts during the shutdown, consolidated ahead of earnings. At the close, S&P 500 was down 0.28 per cent, Nasdaq 0.08 per cent and Dow Jones 0.52 per cent.

In Asia, markets largely slipped, tracking Wall Street with China’s CSI 300 down 1.08 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.85 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 0.63 per cent. However, South Korea’s Kospi was up 1.81 per cent after reopening from holidays.

Back home, stock-specific action will be in focus as Q2 results roll in.

Q2 results today

Elecon Engineering Company, Indosolar, Waaree Renewable Technologies, Yash Highvoltage, GK Energy, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom, AAA Technologies, Affordable Robotic & Automation, Evoq Remedies, Intense Technologies, Oswal Overseas, Pro Fin Capital Services.  In focus post-earnings: TCS, Tata Elxsi, 5Paisa Capital, among others that reported on Thursday.

IPO today

Mainboard: Canara HSBC Life Insurance opens for subscription; WeWork India Management lists; basis of allotment for LG Electronics India to be finalised.
 
SME: SK Minerals & Additives and Sihora Industries open; NSB BPO Solutions lists.
8:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: TCS, Tata Elxsi, M&M, 5Paisa, NTPC Green and others will be in focus today. Here's why
8:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: LG Electronics IPO explodes with record bids: Check allotment status, GMP

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors on Dalal Street are awaiting the basis of allotment for shares of LG Electronics India Ltd, the appliance major that has created history by attracting bids worth a record ₹4.4 trillion for its ₹11,607-crore initial public offering (IPO). The issue has surpassed the previous record held by Bajaj Housing Finance, whose ₹6,560-crore IPO drew bids worth ₹3.24 trillion in 2024. READ MORE 
8:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HSBC to acquire Hang Seng unit for nearly $14 billion in Hong Kong bet

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HSBC Holdings Plc proposed taking its troubled Hong Kong subsidiary Hang Seng Bank Ltd. private in a deal representing a major bet on the Chinese financial hub. The British lender’s shares plunged.
 
London-based HSBC, which owns about 63 per cent of Hang Seng, will spend about $14 billion buying the shares it doesn’t already hold. The HK$155 offer price, which values the unit at $37 billion, represents a 30 per cent premium to Hang Seng’s closing share price on Wednesday. READ MORE
8:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Elxsi Q2FY26 results: PAT falls 32% to ₹155 cr, revenue down 3.8%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Design and technology services company Tata Elxsi reported a 32.5 per cent decline in net profit to ₹154.81 crore for the second quarter of FY26, according to a company filing to the exchanges.
 
On a sequential basis, however, the company recorded a 7.2 per cent rise in profit after tax from ₹144.37 crore in the previous quarter. READ MORE 
8:04 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold stays above $4,000 as silver tops $50 for first time amid rally

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold prices eased on Thursday as some investors booked profits, but remained above $4,000 per ounce, as expectations of US interest-rate cuts and persistent global uncertainties drove demand for the safe-haven asset.
 
Silver, spurred by momentum in the gold market, strong investment demand and an ongoing supply deficit, breached the psychological barrier of $50 per ounce for the first time. READ MORE 
8:04 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump wants Israel hostages freed by Mon-Tues, will attend signing ceremony

Stock Market LIVE Updates: President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the Gaza hostages should be released on Monday or Tuesday and that he hopes to attend a signing ceremony in Egypt.
 
Trump opened a White House Cabinet meeting by discussing a deal reached on Wednesday under which the hostages held by Hamas militants are to be released in the first phase of a broader Gaza plan. He said he believed it will lead to "lasting peace." READ MORE 
8:02 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: PE investment in real estate down 32% in Jul-Sep to $1.5 bn: Report

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Private equity investment into the Indian real estate sector fell 32 per cent during the July-September period to USD 1.5 billion, according to Savills India.
 
The inflow stood at USD 2.2 billion in the year-ago period. In a statement on Thursday, real estate consultant Savills India said the private equity (PE) inflows in the office assets stood at USD 0.6 billion or 39 per cent of total inflows, followed closely by data centres (38 per cent). READ MORE 
8:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors should book partial profits if gold allocation is over 10%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold recently touched a record high of Rs 1.24 lakh per 10 grams in Delhi on October 7, according to media reports, marking a 63.5 per cent increase over the past year. The yellow metal also crossed US$4,000 per troy ounce for the first time in the international market. READ MORE 
7:55 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Insurance stocks in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Healthy growth in the group segment lifted life insurers’ new business premium by 14.81 per cent year-on-year to ₹40,206.7 crore in September 2025, according to the Life Insurance Council. READ MORE 
7:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India, UK say will strengthen air defence, develop naval propulsion systems

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India will purchase Lightweight Multirole Missile (LMM) systems from the United Kingdom (UK) to strengthen its air defence capabilities, a joint statement said on Thursday, the last day of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s two-day official visit to India.
 
The announcement of the government-to-government route for the supply of LMM systems comes amid renewed focus on India’s air defence capabilities following the May 7–10 conflict with Pakistan, codenamed Operation Sindoor by New Delhi. READ MORE 
7:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Silver ETFs trade at steep premiums amid physical supply shortage

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nippon India’s silver ETF, the category’s largest, closed at ₹156 on Thursday—about 5.5 per cent above its iNAV of ₹148.3. Funds from HDFC MF, Tata MF, and UTI MF traded at even steeper premiums, at 10 per cent or more. Investors should be mindful that buying at large premiums to iNAV can inflate entry costs and impact subsequent returns. READ MORE 
7:52 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Trusts trustees to meet on Friday amid govt push to resolve rift

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The trustees of Tata Trusts are scheduled to meet on Friday to review and allocate funding for healthcare initiatives, even as efforts are underway to calm tensions among key members of the two charitable bodies that oversee the $150 billion Tata group.
 
The meeting follows weeks of friction between Trusts Chairman Noel Tata and trustee Mehli Mistry, stemming from the recent withdrawal of former defence secretary Vijay Singh—nominated by the trusts—from the Tata Sons board, according to people familiar with the matter. The government has reportedly stepped in to help defuse the situation. READ MORE 
7:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In Asia, markets largely slipped, tracking Wall Street with China’s CSI 300 down 1.08 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.85 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 0.63 per cent. However, South Korea’s Kospi was up 1.81 per cent after reopening from holidays.
7:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US market update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Overnight, US stocks paused from recent record highs as investors, lacking fresh data or catalysts during the shutdown, consolidated ahead of earnings. At the close:
  • S&P 500 was down 0.28 per cent
  • Nasdaq down 0.08 per cent.
  • Dow Jones down 0.52 per cent.
7:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

