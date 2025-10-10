Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty futures hint lower start; TCS, Tata Elxsi in focus post Q2
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 10, 2025: GIFT Nifty futures hints a lower start for Sensex and Nifty50 amid weak global cues
Overnight, US stocks paused from recent record highs as investors, lacking fresh data or catalysts during the shutdown, consolidated ahead of earnings. At the close, S&P 500 was down 0.28 per cent, Nasdaq 0.08 per cent and Dow Jones 0.52 per cent.
In Asia, markets largely slipped, tracking Wall Street with China’s CSI 300 down 1.08 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.85 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 0.63 per cent. However, South Korea’s Kospi was up 1.81 per cent after reopening from holidays.
Back home, stock-specific action will be in focus as Q2 results roll in.
Q2 results today
Elecon Engineering Company, Indosolar, Waaree Renewable Technologies, Yash Highvoltage, GK Energy, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom, AAA Technologies, Affordable Robotic & Automation, Evoq Remedies, Intense Technologies, Oswal Overseas, Pro Fin Capital Services. In focus post-earnings: TCS, Tata Elxsi, 5Paisa Capital, among others that reported on Thursday.
IPO today
Stocks to Watch today
LG Electronics IPO explodes with record bids: Check allotment status, GMP
HSBC to acquire Hang Seng unit for nearly $14 billion in Hong Kong bet
Tata Elxsi Q2FY26 results: PAT falls 32% to ₹155 cr, revenue down 3.8%
Gold stays above $4,000 as silver tops $50 for first time amid rally
Trump wants Israel hostages freed by Mon-Tues, will attend signing ceremony
PE investment in real estate down 32% in Jul-Sep to $1.5 bn: Report
Investors should book partial profits if gold allocation is over 10%
Insurance stocks in focus
India, UK say will strengthen air defence, develop naval propulsion systems
Silver ETFs trade at steep premiums amid physical supply shortage
Tata Trusts trustees to meet on Friday amid govt push to resolve rift
Asian markets today
US market update
