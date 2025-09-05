847 of 3,147 stocks on NSE formed Bearish Marubozu pattern; what it means?

Apart from Nifty, 1 in every 4 stocks traded on NSE on Sept 4 recorded the day's high at open, and closed near the day's low; thus forming a 'Bearish Marubozu' candlestick pattern on the daily chart.

The NSE Nifty 50 index saw the formation of Bearish Marubozu candlestick pattern on Thursday, September 4, 2025. (Photo: Shutterstock)