9 top valued firms see ₹3.35 trn jump in valuation, Reliance biggest winner

Nine of the top 10 valued firms added ₹3.35 trillion in their market valuation last week in tandem with a positive trend in equities, led by Reliance Industries.

HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and ITC were the gainers among the top 10 companies. Bharti Airtel was the only laggard.

Last week, the BSE benchmark gauge jumped 2,876.12 points or 3.61 per cent.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped ₹1,06,703.54 crore to ₹19,71,139.96 crore. ICICI Bank's valuation surged ₹ 46,306.99 crore to ₹10,36,322.32 crore.

TCS added Rs 43,688.4 crore to take its valuation to ₹12,89,106.49 crore. The market capitalisation (mcap) of Infosys zoomed ₹ 34,281.79 crore to Rs 6,60,365.49 crore and that of HDFC Bank rallied ₹34,029.11 crore to ₹14,80,323.54 crore.

Bajaj Finance's market valuation edged up by ₹32,730.72 crore to ₹5,69,658.67 crore.

The mcap of ITC climbed ₹15,142.09 crore to ₹5,45,115.06 crore and that of State Bank of India went up by ₹11,111.15 crore to ₹7,06,696.04 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever climbed ₹11,054.83 crore to ₹5,59,437.68 crore.

However, the mcap of Bharti Airtel declined by ₹19,330.14 crore to ₹10,34,561.48 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.