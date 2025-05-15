Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance secures $2.9 bn loan in major global banking deal

Reliance Industries has raised a $2.9 billion dual-currency offshore loan, the largest by an Indian firm in over a year, reflecting robust lender confidence amid slow Asia-Pacific deal flows

Reliance Industries, owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has secured a dual-currency loan worth the equivalent of $2.9 billion, according to a report by Bloomberg. This marks the largest offshore loan raised by an Indian company in over a year.
 
The facility agreement was signed on May 9, 2025.
 
The loan is split into two parts: a $2.4 billion tranche in US dollars and a 67.7 billion yen (approximately $462 million) tranche in Japanese yen.
 
About 55 banks participated in the deal, making it the largest bank group for a syndicated loan in Asia so far this year. Loan volumes across Asia-Pacific, excluding Japan, have reached only about $29 billion so far in 2025 for deals denominated in US dollars, euros, and yen—also known as G3 currencies. The size and scale of Reliance’s loan reflect its strong credit appeal in a market that has been short on large financing opportunities.
 

First Published: May 15 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

