A year on, clearing charges still a bone of contention between NSE, BSE

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE are yet to reach common ground on clearing and settlement charges, a disagreement which has now stretched for more than a year.

NSE has stated in its latest financial statements that its wholly-owned subsidiary NSE Clearing (NCL) was in deficit of Rs 177 crore in the minimum liquid assets required under the norms laid down by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

NCL added that the deficit was mostly on the account of pending dues from rival BSE amounting to Rs 312 crore.

“This deficit will be replenished by the internal accruals / recovery of the receivables before March 31, 2025,” stated NCL.

Last year, BSE had stated that higher clearing and settlement charges was one of the factors weighing down its net profit. The exchange had sought relief from NSE seeking a review on the charges under the interoperability agreement. However, NSE later clarified that they had no plan to restructure the agreement and that it will continue with the pricing defined under the agreement. Sources indicated that the matter has been discussed in the Secondary Market Advisory Committee of the market regulator. In an analyst call on financial results on Wednesday, NSE’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ashishkumar Chauhan said that NCL was a separate entity and it would address the issue with BSE’s arm ICCL independently.

On NSE’s initial public offering, the MD & CEO said that they had not got the approval from Sebi. Another person familiar with the development said that BSE would be discussing the matter in its board meeting scheduled on Thursday. “The exchange will come out with a statement,” said a source, indicating that there may be some dues from NCL to BSE. In its financial results for the second quarter of FY25, BSE had recorded Rs 101 crore as the clearing and settlement expense. Emailed queries to BSE remained unanswered till the time of going to press.

The interoperability framework, introduced in 2019, allows trades executed on any of the exchanges to be settled or cleared at either of the two clearing corporations -- NSE Clearing (NCL) or Indian Clearing Corporation (ICCL), fully-owned by the NSE and the BSE, respectively. As majority of the trading happens through brokers which are members of the NCL, the charge outgo on BSE comes higher. Clearing and settlement fees are linked to the trading turnover. If the turnover increases, the fee (usually levied Rs per crore of turnover) reduces. The interoperability is also crucial for the continuity of the market ecosystem in case one exchange or clearing body faces a technical snag or an unforeseen situation.