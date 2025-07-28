Aadhar Housing up 8% post Q1 results; ICICI Securities analyses numbers

Aadhar Housing Finance share price today

Shares of Aadhar Housing Finance hit a new high of ₹538, as they rallied 8 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market on the back of healthy June quarter (Q1FY26) earnings. The stock price of the housing finance company surpassed its previous high of ₹531 touched on July 22, 2025.

In the past one month, Aadhar Housing Finance has outperformed the market by surging 21 per cent, as compared to 2.8 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. Currently, the stock is trading at a 71 per cent premium to its issue price of ₹315 per share. Aadhar Housing Finance made its stock market debut on May 15, 2024.

Check List of Q1 results today At 11:18 AM; the stock was trading 5 per cent higher at ₹523.80, as compared to 0.16 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped nearly five-fold, with a combined 5.76 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. Q1FY26 results - Aadhar Housing Finance Aadhar Housing Finance delivered strong Q1FY26 results, with asset under management (AUM) rising to ~₹26,524 crore, up 22 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Disbursements stood at ₹1,979 crore, a growth of 32 per cent YoY, supported by sustained demand in the affordable housing segment. Profit after tax rose 19 per cent YoY to ₹237 crore, supported by 19 per cent YoY growth in net interest income (NII) at ₹519.4 crore, though fee income remained modest. Credit cost remained contained at ₹26.7 crore, reflecting disciplined underwriting. The company reported GNPA at 1.34 per cent and NNPA steady near 0.7 per cent, with collection efficiency above 98 per cent.

The affordable housing finance sector has gained strong momentum over the past year, supported by proactive government measures and rising demand. A key macro development this quarter was Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) third consecutive repo rate cut, reducing it by 50 basis points to 5.50 per cent in June 2025, enhancing affordability for first-time and low-income homebuyers ahead of the festive season. The management remains optimistic that these policy actions will further accelerate growth in the affordable housing segment. ICICI Securities view on Aadhar Housing Finance Continued healthy traction across parameters bodes well. While lower interest rates may pose a challenge to spreads, management remains confident of sustaining momentum through operating efficiency and deeper branch penetration, which should continue to support valuations, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Open offer by BCP Asia II and Blackstone Aadhar Housing Finance on Saturday in an exchange filling said that BCP Topco VII Pte. Ltd (Seller), the promoter of the company entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) with the BCP Asia II Holdco VII Pte. (Acquirer), pursuant to which the Acquirer has agreed to acquire from the Seller up to a maximum of 282 million equity shares representing 64.14 per cent equity capital of the company at a price not exceeding ₹425 per equity share, in one or more tranches. BCP Asia II and Blackstone made an open offer to buy its 113.5 million shares, or 25.82% stake, from public shareholders as per SEBI rules. The company informed about the latest development through an exchange filing.