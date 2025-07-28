Whirlpool of India shares slip 2% post Q1 results; check stock strategy

US-based Whirlpool Corporation's India unit's revenue from operations slipped 2.58 per cent to ₹2,432.32 crore during the quarter under review. It was ₹2,496.86 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Shares of the company fell for the third straight day. The counter has fallen 25 per cent this year, compared to a 5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Whirlpool of India has a total market capitalisation of ₹17,458.20 crore.

Centrum Broking expects the company to post a 13 per cent sales CAGR and a 170 basis points improvement in Ebitda margin over FY25-28, leading to a 25 per cent CAGR in profit after tax.

"Despite a very significant decline in industry of air conditioners and refrigerators in Q1 2025-26 versus a year ago due to a poor summer and onset of early monsoon that affected all players, Whirlpool was able to actually grow profits by keeping its volume decline minimal via continuing to gain market shares in the refrigerator and washer category in April-May," the company said in its earning statement.

Strong balance sheet, negative net working capital, and healthy cash flows are key strengths, Centrum noted. Notable achievements over the past six quarters include strong execution, market share gains, and an improving margin profile.

ALSO READ: Why angel investors in India may soon be rarer than Bengal tigers However, the parent entity's proposed stake reduction from 51 per cent to 20 per cent is likely to remain a near-term overhang, it said, maintaining a 'Add' rating with a target of ₹1,525 for the stock.

Whirlpool reported revenue short of Nuvama’s estimates, due to a weak summer season and early monsoon, analysts said. While business and financial performance remain strong, the parent company’s impending stake reduction and the resulting lack of visibility on new ownership remain key overhangs, Nuvama said.