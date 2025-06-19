Aavas Financiers climbs 2% as board approves raising ₹200 crore via NCDs

The northward movement in Aavas Financiers shares came after the company informed investors, after market hours on Wednesday, that its board has approved the issuance of up to 20,000 Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) having face value of ₹1,00,000 each, of the aggregate nominal value of up to ₹200 crore.

The tenure of the instrument is 60 months from the deemed date of

allotment. The payment of interest is scheduled every quarter from the date of allotment.

Meanwhile, the principal amount of the debentures will be repaid by the company to the holders in 20 equal quarterly installments of ₹5,000 per debenture starting from the allotment date.

What are NCDs?

Non-convertible debentures are a type of debt instrument issued by companies to raise funds from the public or institutional investors. They are fixed-income securities that offer a fixed interest rate and are typically issued for a specific tenure.