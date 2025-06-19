Vodafone Idea share price rises 2% on inking pact with AST SpaceMobile

Vodafone Idea share price: were buzzing in trade on Thursday, June 19, 2025, with the stock rising up to 2.43 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹6.72 per share. Vodafone Idea (Vi) shares were buzzing in trade on Thursday, June 19, 2025, with the stock rising up to 2.43 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹6.72 per share.

At 9:36 AM, Vodafone Idea share price was trading 0.30 per cent higher at ₹6.58 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a positive bias at 81,457 levels.

What sparked the up move in Vodafone Idea share price today?

“AST SpaceMobile made history by placing the first ever voice and video call from space using a standard mobile phone, a milestone that demonstrates the real world viability of its advanced technology,” Vodafone Idea highlighted, in a statement. India, home to over 1.1 billion mobile subscribers, remains one of the most dynamic telecom markets globally. While 4G is widespread and 5G is growing, large parts of the country still struggle with mobile access due to challenging terrains. Satellite communication is expected to play a crucial complementary role in bridging these coverage gaps. "India, with its vast and dynamic telecom market, is the ideal place to demonstrate how our space-based cellular broadband can seamlessly complement terrestrial networks," said Chris Ivory, chief commercial officer, AST SpaceMobile.

The partnership will integrate Vi’s national mobile network with AST SpaceMobile’s space-based cellular broadband, which connects directly to everyday smartphones—without requiring any additional software, device changes, or updates. ALSO READ | Small-cap lender soars 11%, posts steepest gains in 16 months; here's why "Vi has always been committed to leveraging technology to connect every Indian and we see satellite communication as a complement to terrestrial connectivity. As satellite-based mobile access becomes a reality in India, we are looking forward to ushering in a new era of seamless and resilient connectivity," said Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer, Vi. Aligned with the goals of the Digital India initiative, the collaboration will focus on the design, deployment, and launch of a satellite-based broadband system. AST SpaceMobile will develop and manage the satellite constellation, while Vodafone Idea will oversee terrestrial network integration, spectrum operations, and market access.

Ivory added, "We are not just expanding coverage; we are breaking down barriers to connectivity, enabling everyday smartphones to access 4G and 5G directly from space. Together with Vodafone Idea, we are excited to unlock new possibilities for emergency response, disaster management, agriculture, remote learning, and countless other applications that will benefit from truly ubiquitous mobile broadband." The collaboration is set to position India at the forefront of global space tech innovation, while also enabling Vi and AST SpaceMobile to develop commercial solutions across consumer, enterprise, and IoT sectors. About Vodafone Idea Vodafone Idea Limited is among the leading telecom service providers in India, formed through a partnership between the Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group.