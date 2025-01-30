ABB India share price tumbles 7% on this update from parent firm; details

ABB India share price fell 7 per cent today, January 30, 2025, hitting an intraday low of Rs 5,680 per share, on the BSE. At 1:20 PM, ABB India share was down 4.9 per cent to Rs 5,810 per share as against 0.3 per cent rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex index.

The decline in ABB India share price on Thursday came after reports said the company's parent ABB Plc has said that its order from India region declined in the December quarter of 2024.

According to reports, ABB Group's India orders fell 21 per cent year-on-year in Q4CY24 as against a 9-per cent growth in Q3CY24, 3 per cent in Q2CY24, and 5 per cent Q1CY24.

Notably, ABB India is scheduled to report its Q3FY25 results on February 17, 2025.

According to analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities, short-cycle momentum in new orders and margins for ABB India is expected to sustain in Q3FY25.

Order inflows coming off new-age areas such as data centres, electronics, warehouse/logistics, railways/metros etc. is driving growth and operational efficiency and, therefore, offsetting weakness from moderate growth areas.

"Quarterly order inflows run-rate of Rs 3500 crore needs to inch-up to Rs 4000-4500 crore over CY25/26 whereas current profitability levels (operating profit margin at ~17-18 per cent) need to sustain/grow from hereon," the brokerage said.

The brokerage pegs ABB India's core profit at Rs 423.7 crore, up 23 per cent Y-o-Y (from Rs 345.2 crore), but down 4 per cent Q-o-Q (from Rs 4405 crore).

Revenue is estimated at Rs 3,146.1 crore, up 14 per cent Y-o- from Rs 2,757.5 crore and 8 per cent Q-o-Q from Rs 2,912.2 crore.

Those at Elara Capital, meanwhile, expect ABB India Q3 profit to come at Rs 435.6 crore, up 26.2 per cent Y-o-Y, but down 1 per cent Q-o-Q.

Ebitda is pegged at Rs 530.3 crore (up 27.1 per cent Y-o-Y/down 1.8 per ent Q-o-Q), and sales is seen at Rs 3,116.2 crore (up 13 per cent Y-o-Y/7 per cent Q-o-Q).

ABB India Ltd is one of the leading engineering companies, helping customers use electrical power to increase industrial productivity.

In Q2FY25, the company's financial results had missed Street estimates. During its Q2FY25 guidance, ABB India had said the Indian market remains optimistic, supported by expectations of robust capital expenditure in infrastructure development and industrial expansion, despite some economic slowdown in the previous quarters.