Raymond shares advance 4% after revenue jumps 41% in Q3 results; know more

Raymond share price gained 3.79 per cent at Rs 1,564.50 a piece on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday trade after the company delivered a significant rise in revenues for the third quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25).

Raymond, the real estate arm of the Raymond Group reported a 61 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit for Q3FY25, coming in at Rs 72.3 crore, compared to Rs 185.4 crore in the same quarter last year. The profit appears lower due to the previous year’s inclusion of the Lifestyle business, which has since been demerged into a separate listed entity. Revenue from operations rose 40.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 953.9 crore, driven primarily by the real estate segment.

At the operational level, Ebitda surged 75.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 138 crore, up from Rs 78.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The Ebitda margin improved to 14.5 per cent, compared to 11.6 per cent Y-o-Y.

Raymond sustained its growth momentum in Q3 FY25, with consolidated revenue from its real estate and engineering businesses rising 36 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 985 crore. The real estate segment recorded Rs 488 crore in revenue, reflecting an 11 per cent Y-o-Y increase, and achieved a booking value of Rs 505 crore. Meanwhile, the engineering business contributed Rs 433 crore in revenue for the quarter.

Raymond share price has underperformed the market in the last six months, losing 25 per cent, while falling 10 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 6 per cent in the last six months, while rising 7.6 per cent in the last one year.

Raymond has a total market capitalisation of Rs 8,870.50 crore. Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 1.11 and at an earning per share of Rs 1,368.94, according to BSE.

At 09:56 AM, the stock price of the company was up 1.53 per cent at Rs 1,530.30 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 0.13 per cent to 76,632.19 level.