Unicommerce Esolutions surges 5% after deal win from Reid & Taylor Apparel

Unicommerce Esolutions share price gained 4.71 per cent at Rs 144.40 a piece on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 1:29 PM IST
Unicommerce Esolutions share price gained 4.71 per cent at Rs 144.40 a piece on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday trade after announced that Reid & Taylor Apparel has implemented Unicommerce’s multi-channel order management, warehouse management, and omnichannel retail management systems, knitting Reid & Taylor Apparel’s website, warehouses, physical stores, and other online platforms in one integrated network. 
 
With this, Reid & Taylor Apparel will be able to seamlessly automate order processing across all these customer touchpoints using Unicommerce’s unified dashboard, Unicommerce Esolutions said. 
 
The company, however, did not disclose the transactional value of the deal between both the companies. 
 
“Deployment of Unicommerce’s suite of solutions will allow the brand to seamlessly serve the customers as they move between various offline and online channels, offering them a consistent shopping experience, wider choice and faster deliveries,” the company said in a statement on Thursday. 
 
On the equities front, Unicommerce Esolutions share price has underperformed the market in the last three months, losing 29 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 3.9 per cent in the last three months.
 
Unicommerce Esolutions has a total market capitalisation of Rs 1,444.83 crore. At 11:59 AM, the stock price of the company was up 2.32 per cent at Rs 1290.05 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 0.33 per cent to 76,784.71 level.
 
As of Q2 2025, Unicommerce serves 3,600 clients including D2C brands, retail and e-commerce companies as well as logistics provider firms. With 260 technology and partner integrations, the company has achieved an annual transaction run rate of 850 million order items managing 8,800 warehouses and 3,150 omni-enabled stores across geographies. 

Shipway by Unicommerce, the company’s logistics automation arm, enables automated shipping for faster fulfilment, serving more than 6,500 online brands.
 
Incorporated in 2012, Unicommerce is an Indian e-commerce enablement SaaS platform in transaction processing, that enables end-to-end management of e-commerce operations for brands, sellers and logistics service provider firms. 
 
First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

