Abbott India shares gain as Q4 profit jumps 28%; earnings details here

Shares of Abbott India advanced nearly 4 per cent on Friday after the firm posted a 28 per cent jump in its bottom line during the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q4FY25).
The pharmaceutical company's stock rose as much as 3.86 per cent during the day to ₹31,500 per share, the biggest intraday gain since April 15 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 1.09 per cent higher at ₹30,660 apiece, compared to a 0.23 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:48 AM.
Shares of the company have risen 3 per cent this year, compared to a 5.75 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50. Abbott India has a total market capitalisation of ₹65,235.36 crore. The stock hit a life high of ₹31,898.9 on March 5 this year. Catch Stock Market LIVE Updates Today
Abbott India is a multinational pharmaceutical company and operates with an owned manufacturing facility in Goa and various independent contract/third-party manufacturers based across the country. The company sells its products through independent distributors primarily within India. It provides products and solutions across various therapeutic areas including gastroenterology, women's health, metabolics, central nervous system, vaccines and multi-speciality.