Abbott India shares gain as Q4 profit jumps 28%; earnings details here

Shares of Abbott India advanced nearly 4 per cent on Friday after the firm posted a 28 per cent jump in its bottom line during the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q4FY25).

The pharmaceutical company's stock rose as much as 3.86 per cent during the day to ₹31,500 per share, the biggest intraday gain since April 15 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 1.09 per cent higher at ₹30,660 apiece, compared to a 0.23 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:48 AM.

Shares of the company have risen 3 per cent this year, compared to a 5.75 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50. Abbott India has a total market capitalisation of ₹65,235.36 crore. The stock hit a life high of ₹31,898.9 on March 5 this year.

Abbott India Q4FY25 results

For the full financial year ended 31 March 2025, Abbott India reported a net profit of ₹1,414.44 crore, marking a 17.7 per cent increase from ₹1,201.22 crore in FY24. Annual revenue rose to ₹6,409 crore in FY25, compared with ₹5,849 crore in the previous year.

Total expenses for Q4FY25 increased by 6 per cent to ₹1,197.90 crore, compared to ₹1,130.10 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Abbott India dividend announcement

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of ₹475 per equity share of face value ₹10 for the financial year ended 31 March 2025, subject to shareholder approval.

About Abbott India

Abbott India is a multinational pharmaceutical company and operates with an owned manufacturing facility in Goa and various independent contract/third-party manufacturers based across the country. The company sells its products through independent distributors primarily within India. It provides products and solutions across various therapeutic areas including gastroenterology, women's health, metabolics, central nervous system, vaccines and multi-speciality.