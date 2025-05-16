CLSA raises TP on PB Fintech, operator of PolicyBazaar, post Q4; Details

PolicyBazaar operator, PB Fintech share price rose 4.3 per cent on Friday, May 16, 2025, logging day's high at ₹1,854.7 per share on BSE. The stock gained after the company posted strong Q4 results

PB Fintech Q4 results 2025

In Q4, the company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹171 crore as compared to ₹60 crore a year ago, up 185 per cent. Its revenue from operation stood at ₹1,508 crore as against ₹1,090 crore a year ago, up 38 per cent.

Besides, total Insurance Premium for the quarter was ₹7,030 crore, up 37 per cent Y-o-Y, led by growth in new health.

Consolidated operating revenue also grew by 38 per cent to ₹1,508 crore for the quarter. Its renewal/trail revenue came in at an ARR of ₹817 crore, up from ₹577 crore last year, a 42 per cent growth.

Steady growth continued for Core New Insurance Premium (net of Savings business) at 38 per cent Y-o-Y for the quarter. This has ranged around 5 per cent of 40 per cent for the last eight quarters.

PB Fintech Q4 results analysis: CLSA

CLSA has given an 'Outperform' rating to the stock and ha raised the target to ₹1,970 per share from ₹1,860. "Going ahead, we build-in 25 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in insurance premiums over FY25-28CL," said CLSA in its note. It added: The new business acquired over past two years should lead to strong expansion in profitability in FY26-28CL as renewals pick up pace.

About PB Fintech

PB Fintech Ltd, headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, is an Indian financial technology company best known for operating Policybazaar and Paisabazaar. Policybazaar is India's largest digital insurance marketplace, offering a wide range of policies such as life, health, motor, and home insurance, allowing users to compare plans from various insurers. Paisabazaar, introduced in 2014, serves as a digital platform for personal loans, credit cards, and free credit score services in partnership with numerous banks and NBFCs.

PB Fintech operates on an asset-light business model, acting purely as an intermediary without underwriting insurance or carrying credit risk. Instead, it earns revenue through commissions from insurance companies and financial institutions.